Building a strong brand presence in the South Korean market — home to some of the world’s most discerning and trend-savvy consumers — requires seamless innovation that reflects local trends, adapts swiftly to evolving preferences and consistently delivers high quality across all touchpoints.

In recognition of such achievements, The Korea Herald spotlights brands that have successfully connected with consumers and demonstrated stellar performance in their respective sectors.

Since 1994, Best Brand, an annual list of the nation’s most-loved brands, has celebrated those that exemplify market leadership, consumer loyalty and excellence in brand strategy. -- Ed.

Hana Tour sets new travel paradigm, pushes forward with AI

TRAVEL AGENCY

HANA TOUR

Hana Tour, South Korea’s biggest travel agency, has long served as a bellwether of the nation’s travel sector, weathering crises for over three decades.

While COVID-19 triggered a global reset, Hana Tour used the disruption to redefine its core mission under a refreshed slogan, “As you dream, so it unfolds,” with a renewed focus on customer-centric travel.

The centerpiece of this paradigm shift is Hana Pack 2.0, a redesigned package tour that emphasizes authentic local experiences while eliminating unpopular shopping stops.

The new model has delivered compelling results.

Its mid- to high-tier package sales jumped from 8 percent in 2019 to 32 percent in the first quarter of this year, while customer satisfaction, measured by Hana’s proprietary index, rose from 77 to 85 over the same period.

Hana Tour is also expanding its customizable packages for independent travelers, featuring a professional guide and on-site support services.

Further reinforcing consumer trust, the agency offers full mileage compensation for any itinerary discrepancies. It launched Korea’s first overseas travel safety program.

In March, the company introduced Artificial intelligence-powered trip assistants under the brand H-AI, built on the industry’s first multi-agent technology, capable of analyzing customer interests and booking history to deliver tailored recommendations and personalized consultations.

Hana’s digital expansion is reflected in its mobile services, including an e-commerce platform, a travel-specific chat tool and a short-form video service.

In the years ahead, Hana Tour is committed to leading the travel market by drawing on its global network across air, hotel and local tours, while advancing its digital services with cutting-edge AI technology.

Serenity Golf & Resort to launch luxury retreat near Seoul

RESORT

SERENITY GOLF & RESORT

Serenity Country Club, located in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, is set to open Serenity Golf & Resort — combining world-class golfing with upscale accommodations and cultural experiences — in the second half of the year.

Situated near major cities such as Daejeon, Sejong and Cheonan, Serenity Golf & Resort offers convenient access. When the Seoul-Sejong Second Gyeongbu Expressway is fully completed, the travel time from Seoul is projected to be just 90 minutes. According to a Serenity representative, this improved connectivity may also increase the future value of its memberships.

Designed by Graham Marsh, the golf course spans approximately 1.5 million square meters. The venue has hosted major Korean LPGA events, including the OK Savings Bank Park Seri Invitational and the Park Seri & Annika Invitational Asia. With a recent expansion to 27 holes, the course meets both championship standards and diverse golfer preferences.

Serenity Golf & Resort is one of the few private membership golf clubs in the Chungcheong region. Notably, it offers non-designated membership options, allowing anyone with access privileges to receive green fee discounts, regardless of whether the primary member is present. This model is especially popular with companies seeking employee welfare perks.

The resort includes 37 buildings housing 40 exclusive residences nestled along the slopes of Bokdusan Mountain and Yumosan Mountain. Designed by renowned architect Kim Chan-joong, the resort harmonizes with the surrounding landscape with minimal environmental impact. Residences feature expanded terraces, fireplaces, jacuzzis or foot baths and private gardens, blending indoor and outdoor living.

Amenities will include an infinity pool, golf practice facilities, a driving range and a bakery cafe, all within a multi-use community center. “We envision Serenity as a premier high-end cultural space where golf, nature, charity and the arts come together,” a Serenity spokesperson said. “We aim to carry the spirit of tranquility and comfort throughout every part of this project.”

Ambassador Hotel Group marks 70 years as Korean hospitality pioneer

HOTEL

THE AMBASSADOR SEOUL ㅡ A PULLMAN HOTEL

Ambassador Hotel Group, Korea’s first privately owned hotel enterprise, celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

The group began its journey in 1955 with the opening of Geum-Soo-Jang, a 19-room hotel. Now operating 28 hotels across eight major cities nationwide, the group has grown into a leading force in Korean hospitality.

Its flagship property, The Ambassador Seoul- A Pullman Hotel, formerly Geum-Soo-Jang, exemplifies the company’s legacy of innovation and tradition. The hotel underwent a major renovation in 2022. With the hotel's 264 guest rooms and 40 new residences underway, the property offers views of Namsan and downtown Seoul.

Ambassador’s long-standing global partnership with France’s Accor Group, dating back to 1987, has brought international brands such as Pullman, Novotel, Mercure, and Ibis to Korea. Their collaboration deepened in 2006 with the creation of Accor-Ambassador Korea (AAK), the first locally incorporated joint venture between a Korean and international hotel group.

Through the Ambassador Academy, the company fosters the next generation of hoteliers. The academy provides staff training as well as career education for aspiring hospitality professionals. The group has also founded Eujong Hall, a private museum located in the former residence of its founder, Suh Hyeon-su, and current Chairman Suh Jung-ho, preserving the company’s rich history.

Culinary excellence is also a hallmark of the group. The Ambassador Seoul features six dining venues, including Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Haobin, gourmet grocerant 1955 Groceria and The King’s buffet, recognized as Korea’s first all-day buffet. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor heated pool, wellness center and premium event spaces such as the Grand Ballroom and Club Ambassador Lounge.

Miracell drives Korea’s lead in anti-aging stem cell treatments

SMART M-CELL

MIRACELL

South Korean stem cell research company Miracell is emerging as a leader in its field, as regenerative medicine becomes increasingly central to the anti-aging movement.

With its proprietary stem cell extraction system, Smart M-Cell, and its companion kit, the company supports hospitals and clinics across the country. This system plays a critical role in enabling facilities to administer stem cell injections, a growing treatment option for conditions ranging from knee arthritis to aesthetic applications.

Miracell holds four certified new medical technologies related to stem cells, including a 2023 designation for intra-articular bone marrow stem cell injections targeting knee osteoarthritis. Earlier certifications cover cartilage repair, acute myocardial infarction, and critical limb ischemia, and are already in use at university hospitals.

The Smart M-Cell system has demonstrated cell concentration and recovery rates that meet or exceed those of SmartPReP, a leading US extraction device. Approved by Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and registered with the US Food and Drug Administration, the device extracts high-concentration stem cells with over 99 percent cell viability, along with essential regenerative growth factors.

These stem cells, capable of regenerating damaged tissues and reducing inflammation, are applied in treatments for joints, skin, hair loss, and age-related conditions. The system received Korea’s NET certification in 2021 and is listed as an innovative government product.

With exports to over 40 countries and its medical education platform, Cellpia Global Platform, Miracell is also advancing global collaboration in regenerative medicine, connecting more than 600 hospitals at home and abroad.

HK Inno.N's Bewants hits 1m sales milestone with viral eye serum sticks

COSMETICS

HK INNO.N

Korean pharmaceutical company HK Inno.N said its antiaging skin care brand Bewants' Eye Serum Stick product line has surpassed 1 million cumulative units sold within three years of its launch.

The sales milestone, covering July 2022 to May 2025, includes two products: the Phyto Collagen Eye Serum Stick and the recently released Peptide-X Firming Eye Serum Stick. Both combine a moisturizing serum formula with a steel ball applicator, reflecting growing consumer interest in self-care tools.

Launched earlier this year, the Peptide-X Firming Eye Serum Stick has gained particular attention for helping improve elasticity, hydration and fine lines in the delicate under-eye area. Its steel massage ball applicator allows for a cooling, hygienic and hands-free application.

The new model features a steel ball 36 percent larger than its predecessor, enhancing massage and cooling effects, and now includes a refillable cartridge for improved sustainability and convenience.

Formulated with 10 types of peptides and soy protein, the serum supports skin firmness. It also contains bakuchiol and rice-derived PDRN, ingredients that help boost elasticity and hydration.

To celebrate the summer season, HK Inno.N will release a limited edition Peptide-X Stick in collaboration with the popular character Nungnunge the Snowman. It will be available for one month starting July 1 at Olive Young.

An HK Inno.N representative stated, “We plan to continue leading the self-care market through diverse partnerships with characters and influencers.”

Japan’s KYB ramps up suspension push in Korea with new distributor

MOTORCYCLE

YAMAHA

KYB Corporation, a leading hydraulic equipment manufacturer based in Japan, is expanding its presence in the global suspension market across multiple transportation sectors and industrial machinery.

The company primarily produces hydraulic control devices for automobiles, railways, aircraft and construction equipment, as well as seismic isolation systems for buildings, experimental devices and other hydraulic systems. With its diverse business portfolio, KYB has secured a 65 percent market share in Japan and 22 percent globally.

Currently, KYB supplies suspension components to 15 global automakers, including Toyota, General Motors, Nissan and Volvo, and to seven motorcycle brands such as Yamaha and Harley-Davidson. The company also emphasized the strong reception of its products in the aftermarket, where customers seek high-quality, customizable parts for vehicle upgrades and modifications.

“In the Korean market, consumers are known for their high standards regarding the ride quality of automobiles and motorcycles,” KYB stated. “To meet this demand, we have appointed Korea Motor Trading Co., led by CEO Kim Hee-chul, as the official importer and distributor of KYB motorcycle suspension systems in Korea.” Korea Motor Trading has been the official Yamaha motorcycle dealer in Korea since 2017.

KYB was founded by Shiro Kayaba, who established the Kayaba Invention Laboratory and invented a hydraulic damper for aircraft landing gear. This innovation led to the founding of Kayaba Manufacturing — the predecessor of KYB — in 1935. After World War II, the company leveraged its hydraulic technology to expand into the automobile, railway and aviation sectors.

KYB continued to grow by developing hydraulic systems for construction machinery such as excavators and mixers, as well as industrial equipment and building seismic systems. It has since expanded globally, establishing a presence in the US, Europe, China and across Asia. In 2013, the company spun off part of its motorcycle suspension business into an independent entity.

United Dental Group reaches underserved patients

DENTISTRY

UNITED DENTAL GROUP

Since its founding, United Dental Group has been committed to creating a world where everyone can access quality dental care — especially those with limited access to medical services.

Driven by the belief that health care must be fair and inclusive, UD Group has expanded its services nationwide while launching a range of community-focused initiatives aimed at improving both physical and emotional well-being.

At the heart of these efforts is the UD Care Campaign, a nationwide initiative involving 105 branches. Under the slogan “A Dental Clinic Serving the People,” the campaign delivers dental services to underserved populations.

Tailored programs include Hope Dental Health for marginalized individuals, Silver Smile for seniors and Bright World for children from low-income families. These initiatives provide not only treatment but also education, all led by UD’s doctors through ongoing volunteer work.

In particular, the Hope Dental Health program expanded its impact with the introduction of the UD Dental Bus, a mobile clinic equipped to perform cleanings, cavity fillings, root canals and extractions. It regularly travels to remote areas and care facilities, offering essential services where access is limited.

UD Group also supports cultural wellness through its gallery, hosting monthly exhibitions and providing partial funding for artists, serving as a healing space that connects patients, local residents and creatives.

A UD Group representative stated, “True health care is not just about treating illness, but also about caring for the heart. We will continue our efforts to reach those in need and contribute to building a healthier, more compassionate society.”

VINI Coffee debuts hybrid wine-cafe concept with franchise ambitions

COFFEE

VINI COFFEE

A new hybrid cafe brand combining wine and coffee, VINI Coffee, has recently opened its first store in Yangjae, southern Seoul, marking the beginning of its brand expansion.

VINI Coffee aims to differentiate itself from traditional food and beverage establishments through operational efficiency and creative appeal, with a unique concept merging a small-scale, single-operator cafe model with a meal-kit-based simplified kitchen.

The cafe will serve a curated selection of wines, made available at affordable prices and imported directly from over 10 countries by Korean wine importer World Wine.

Paired with high-end interiors, the store seeks to foster a relaxed and refined wine culture in an everyday setting.

The brand's research and development center is actively engaged with seasonal menu development, barista and wine service training programs, and cupping tests to enhance brand professionalism.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, VINI Coffee offers integrated franchise support, including tailored store setup systems, curated menus and service manuals.

"VINI Coffee introduces a new model for solopreneurs that balances profitability with emotional experience," a brand representative said.

"With our hybrid format and operational efficiency, we plan to strengthen our foothold in the Korean cafe landscape."

Through continuous research and development and strategic expansion, the brand aims to deliver a fresh consumer experience centered on its coffee and wine hybrid model.

VINI Coffee plans to open additional directly managed stores in key locations, including Pangyo and Busan, later this year, accelerating with nationwide franchise rollout in the long term.

Dong-A Otsuka’s sustainable drink joins APEC summit as sponsor

BEVERAGE

DONG-A OTSUKA

Dong-A Otsuka, South Korea’s leading beverage maker, launched its premium canned water, The Masinda, in September as part of its commitment to sustainability. Now, the company’s vision is set to be realized on a larger scale as the official beverage sponsor of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Korea.

The summit, set to take place in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, from late October to early November, carries the theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow,” aligning with Dong-A Otsuka’s vision for eco-friendly innovation.

Starting with the Third Senior Officials' Meeting in July, Dong-A Otsuka will serve as the official sponsor throughout the summit, providing The Masinda and other beverages during ministerial sessions and side events.

Packaged in a sleek 355-milliliter aluminum can made from recycled materials, The Masinda offers ultraviolet protection to help regulate temperature and contains zinc, known to support immune health.

This more sustainable alternative contributes to a closed-loop can-to-can system.

Recycled aluminum requires 95 percent less energy and emits 95 percent fewer carbon emissions than new aluminum, making it a critical resource in the fight against climate change.

Earlier in June, in conjunction with the APEC summit, the company also signed a memorandum of understanding with the local government of North Gyeongsang Province, Novelis Korea and Donga Ecopack to establish a circular, sustainable industrial ecosystem and foster the local economy.

Easydew expands melasma care lineup with sweat-proof matte compact

SKIN CARE

EASYDEW

Easydew, the skin care brand from Korean pharmaceutical company Daewoong Pharmaceutical, is strengthening its presence in the competitive cosmetics market with the launch of its latest innovation, the Mela B Toning Matte Cover Pact.

The cover compact is designed to resist sweat and UV rays, catering to consumers seeking long-lasting coverage with added skin care benefits.

It provides a matte, high-adherence finish that helps maintain smooth, even-toned skin even in humid conditions. It builds on the popularity of Easydew’s earlier melasma cushion, offering the same benefits and coverage while catering to consumers who prefer a smoother texture.

According to the company, the new compact optimizes texture, coverage and longevity to address seasonal makeup concerns. Its dense matte formula helps control oil and minimize shine, delivering an even finish without flaking or caking.

The product employs Easydew’s proprietary Nano Skin Fixer technology, which allows fine particles to settle tightly into the skin’s texture for seamless application without clumping. This ensures even coverage with minimal layering, avoiding the cakey appearance often associated with matte compacts.

Despite its matte formula, the Mela B Cover Pact is formulated to avoid dryness. To counter the typically dry and rough feel of matte cosmetics, approximately 62 percent of its ingredients are skin-care based, including hydrating components like hyaluronic acid and squalane.

Meanwhile, Easydew has proven its strength in melasma prevention care with its Melasma Ampoule, a clinically proven formula, surpassing 20 million cumulative units sold in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

World’s top-selling brandy Emperador Light lands in Korea

DRINKS

THE IB KOREA

The IB Korea, a local importer of alcoholic beverages, has introduced Emperador Light to its brandy portfolio in South Korea.

Emperador Light is a low-alcohol brandy with 27.5 percent ABV, or alcohol by volume. It is made from imported Spanish brandy and aged in sherry oak casks. The product features a light amber color and flavor notes of peach, wood and almond.

The brand, Emperador, was first launched in 1979 in Manila, Philippines, and is now the world's largest brandy producer by volume.

It also owns several international distilleries, including Fundador Pedro Domecq, Spain’s oldest and largest brandy house, as well as Whyte & Mackay, a Scotch whisky maker, and Bodegas Fundador.

Emperador Light is positioned as an everyday brandy suited for casual drinking occasions. It can be consumed neat, on the rocks, or as a highball, and is marketed toward younger consumers and those seeking lower-alcohol alternatives.

The product is sold in a 750 milliliter bottle and is priced competitively. It is currently available at major Korean retailers, convenience stores and liquor shops nationwide.

The IB Korea also offers BuzzBallz, a line of ready-to-drink cocktails sold in 187 milliliter bottles that come in four flavors. The product is designed for portability and ease of consumption, making it suitable for travel and outdoor settings.

In addition, the company distributes Uptown Margarita, a US-based cocktail brand that allows consumers to enjoy mixed drinks without preparation.

DH Global unveils Steniq, Korea’s first homegrown ice maker

ICE MAKER

DH GLOBAL

Korean home appliance manufacturer DH Global has launched a new compact ice maker brand, Steniq, developed entirely with domestic technology.

Steniq stands out in a market dominated by Chinese imports, positioning itself as the only 100 percent Korea-made ice maker currently available.

With growing demand for ice in homes, offices, cafes and shared spaces — especially during the summer — ice makers are becoming an essential home appliance. Yet, more than 99 percent of compact models sold in Korea are made in China.

DH Global, known for contract-manufacturing premium appliances such as Samsung Electronics’ kimchi refrigerators and Bespoke lineup, aims to challenge this market dynamic with Steniq’s enhanced hygiene and performance.

Designed with a hygiene-first approach, Steniq is equipped with a UV-C LED lamp that sterilizes the interior and prevents bacterial growth 24/7. It also uses SUS316 medical-grade stainless steel for the ice-making rod, instead of nickel or chrome plating, to reduce contamination risks. An automatic cleaning system ensures the internal pipes remain spotless.

Steniq offers a choice between crystal-clear and opaque ice, catering to different preferences. Clear ice, preferred by high-end cafes and outdoor enthusiasts, melts slowly and better preserves beverage flavor.

The machine produces up to 15 kilograms of ice per day, generating 10 ice cubes every 7 to 15 minutes.

Available in white, pink and black, the product boasts a minimalist design that fits a variety of interiors.

“Because ice is something we put directly in our mouths, sanitation is everything,” said a DH Global sales official. “Steniq combines premium technology and a sleek design to meet the expectations of today’s discerning consumers.”

Milwaukee Tool marks a century of innovation, leads in cordless tools

PREMIUM POWER TOOLS

MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee Tool, a global leader in premium power tools, marks its 101st anniversary this year. Founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1924, the company has become one of the most trusted names among industry professionals, recognized for a century of engineering excellence and jobsite-driven innovation.

Under the brand philosophy “Nothing But Heavy Duty,” Milwaukee Tool delivers high-performance and durable solutions through an extensive lineup of power tools, hand tools, accessories and storage systems.

A key driver of the brand’s global success is its advanced cordless power tools ㅡ M12, M18 and MX Fuel.

The M12 system is engineered for compact and precise tasks, offering lightweight and ergonomic tools ideal for professionals working in tight spaces, such as electricians.

The M18 platform is built for heavy-duty performance, providing power and durability comparable to traditional pneumatic tools. This makes it suitable for demanding construction and industrial applications.

For even more power-intensive needs, the MX Fuel system supports large-scale equipment such as core drills and demolition hammers, all with the freedom of cordless operation, ensuring workplace safety and productivity at the same time.

Since entering the Korean market in 2022, Milwaukee Tool has seen rapid growth in the premium tool segment.

The company attributes this momentum to its commitment to understanding local jobsite requirements and delivering tailored, high-performance solutions that professionals can rely on.

As Milwaukee Tool embarks on its next 100 years, it will remain focused on transforming jobsite productivity and positioning itself as a trusted solutions partner to industries worldwide.