2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: When is the final paper for philosophy class due?

B: _____ the professor changes the date, it should be submitted by April 30.

(a) While

(b) As

(c) Since

(d) Unless

해석

A: 철학 수업의 학기 말 보고서가 언제까지야?

B: 만약 교수님께서 날짜를 변경하시지 않는다면, 4월 30일까지 제출해야 해.

해설

조건의 부사절 접속사 채우기

‘만약 날짜를 변경하시지 않는다면, 4월 30일까지 제출해야 해’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘만약 ~이 아니라면’을 뜻하는 (d) Unless가 정답이다.

어휘

philosophy 철학 submit 제출하다

2.

A: I’m surprised that everyone in the office already knew about our engagement.

B: Yeah, I’ve never seen news __________________ in my life.

(a) so fast spreading

(b) to spread so fast

(c) spread fast so

(d) spread so fast

해석

A: 나는 우리 사무실의 모든 직원들이 우리의 약혼을 이미 알고 있었다는 것에 놀랐어.

B: 응, 내 생에 소문이 이렇게 빨리 퍼지는 것은 보지 못했어.

해설

올바른 어순 채우기

‘뉴스가 퍼진다’라는 의미가 되기 위해 spread가 news 바로 뒤에 와야 하므로 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 부사 so는 다른 부사(fast)를 앞에서 수식하므로 (d) spread so fast가 정답이다.

어휘

engagement 약혼

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

The Hobbit is a prequel to _______________ by J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings.

(a) a popular very fantasy novel

(b) a very popular fantasy novel

(c) a fantasy novel very popular

(d) a very fantasy novel popular

해석

『호빗』은 J.R.R. Tolkien의 아주 유명한 판타지 소설인 『반지의 제왕』의 속편이다.

해설

명사를 수식하는 여러 요소의 어순 채우기

모든 보기에 fantasy novel(판타지 소설)이라는 명사가 있으므로, 명사인 fantasy novel이 가장 뒤에 온 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 여러 품사가 함께 명사를 수식하는 경우에는 ‘관사+부사+형용사+명사'의 어순이 되어야 하므로, 이 어순을 올바로 따른 (b) a very popular fantasy novel이 정답이다.

어휘

prequel (연극, 영화, 소설 등의) 속편, 전편

4.

__________ up late for the third time in a week, Cole was reprimanded by the supervisor.

(a) Show

(b) Showed

(c) Showing

(d) To show

해석

일주일에 세 번 늦게 나왔기 때문에, Cole은 상관에게 징계를 받았다.

해설

현재분사/과거분사 구별하여 채우기

주절이 주어(Cole), 동사(was reprimanded)를 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 분사 (b), (c)와 to 부정사 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 주절의 주어(Cole)와 보기의 show가 ‘나오다’라는 의미의 능동 관계이므로 현재분사 (c) Showing이 정답이다.

어휘

reprimand 징계하다 supervisor 상관, 현장 주임

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) In 2006, the International Astronomical Union decided what the nine major planets in the Solar System would be reduced to eight.

(b) Pluto was reclassified under a new category of dwarf planets, along with three other celestial bodies.

(c) Unlike major planets, dwarf planets have observable debris within their orbital zone.

(d) In Pluto‘s case, it shares its orbit with small objects existing in the Kuiper belt.

해석

(a) 2006년에, 국제 천문학 협회는 태양계에 있는 아홉 개의 대행성이 여덟 개로 줄어들 수 있을 것임을 결정했다.

(b) 명왕성은 다른 세 개의 천체와 함께 소행성의 새로운 범주로 다시 분류되었다.

(c) 대행성과는 달리, 소행성은 궤도 구역 내에 관찰 가능한 암석 잔해들을 가지고 있다.

(d) 명왕성의 경우, 카이퍼대에 존재하는 작은 물체들과 그 궤도를 공유한다.

해설

what/that 선택이 틀린 문장 찾기

(a)에서 명사절 접속사 what이 오면 틀리다. what은 불완전한 절을 이끄는 명사절 접속사이다. 그런데 what 뒤에 주어(the nine major planets)와 동사(would be reduced)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 절이 이어지고 있다. 완전한 절을 이끌면서, 타동사(decided)의 명사절을 이끌 수 있는 접속사는 that이므로, what은 that으로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (a) In 2006, the International Astronomical Union decided what the nine major planets in the Solar System would be reduced to eight이 정답이다.

어휘

astronomical 천문(학상)의 major planet 대행성 Solar System 태양계 Pluto 명왕성

reclassify 다시 분류하다 dwarf planet 소행성 celestial bodies 천체 debris 부스러기

orbital 궤도의 Kuiper belt 카이퍼대(帶) (태양계를 둘러싼 폭 1,440억 km의 먼지•얼음층)

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(d) / (d) / (b) / (c) / (a)

