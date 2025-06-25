Blending anime-inspired storytelling and multilingual lyrics, the rookie act sets sights on Coachella and Tokyo Dome

In the K-pop landscape crowded with homegrown talents, Cosmosy stands out as an all-Japanese girl group making its mark from Seoul — not Tokyo.

A little over three months after its official debut, the four-member act is already drawing global attention with a clear vision, distinct concept and the upcoming single “BabyDon’tCry=BreakingTheLove” in July.

“We are students, idols and warriors — girls who save the world when needed,” said Himesha, describing Cosmosy’s multidimensional concept. Inspired by Japanese anime and culture, the group takes a hybrid approach to storytelling, music and performance.

Each member brings a unique flavor to the quartet.

Kamion, often dubbed the team’s “Korean teacher,” radiates bright energy and feline charm.

“I love chatting with people — maybe too much — but it’s helped me learn Korean fast,” Kamion said during an interview with The Korea Herald, June 12.

De_Hana, who describes herself as a “soft mochi bunny,” is known for her low voice and surprising talents — including soft-serve ice cream artistry.

Her love for performance began in childhood musicals, but a high school visit to the Summer Sonic Festival shifted her path.

“I saw a K-pop artist’s stage and thought, ‘I want to do that too.’ That moment sparked everything,” she said.

Himesha, the group’s calm yet enigmatic figure, started dancing at age three. Though hesitant at first, the opportunity to express herself through music won her over.

“I really admire Blackpink’s Rose, especially her song ‘Gameboy,’” she added.

A’mei, the youngest, has been dancing since she was three and was active in street battles and modeling gigs before joining Cosmosy.

“I was scouted through a casting call and decided to take the plunge,” she said.

Though cast at different times, the members went through multiple auditions and trained together for about a year before debuting under NTT Docomo, Japan’s largest telco, in April.

Cosmosy's world: Culture, language and ambition

Unlike many K-pop girl groups that lean on Korean or Western aesthetics, Cosmosy embraces Japanese cultural roots.

“There aren’t many groups that show Japanese culture this way, so we think it’s one of our strengths,” said Himesha. The group's music videos feature traditional Japanese sword, “katana” imagery and anime-style transitions — stylized visual nods to their heritage.

While no single anime defines the group, each member has favorites.

De_hana picked “Spy x Family” and “Aikatsu!;” Himesha loves “The Promised Neverland” and “The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.;” Kamion chose “Kimi ni Todoke” and “Lala’s Style Book;” and A’mei said “Kirarin Revolution” had a lasting impression on her.

New single with bold message

Cosmosy's upcoming single, “BabyDon’tCry=BreakingTheLove,” pushes its sound and concept even further.

“It’s about breaking love built on hypocrisy and protecting yourself and each other — a strong message from girl warriors,” Kamion said. It follows “Zigy=Zigy” and debut track “Lucky=One,” both of which surpassed 10 million YouTube views.

The group sings in Korean, Japanese and English — a point of both challenge and pride.

“Pronunciation and accents are tough, especially batchim (final consonant in a syllable block),” said Kamion.

De_hana admitted that understanding the deeper meanings of lyrics can be difficult, while Himesha called the experience “hard, but fun.”

Still, the trio agreed their fans appreciate the multilingual approach.

“We were surprised how many people love ‘Zigy=Zigy,’ even though it’s an unusual style,” Kamion said. “It’s become part of our identity.”

Personal moments reinforce that impact.

A’mei recently visited her school in Japan and was surprised when classmates danced to their songs. De_hana’s relatives performed “Lucky=One” on violin, and Kamion’s young cousin memorized the English lyrics after watching the music video.

“It reminded me of when I dreamed of becoming an idol,” Kamion said.

Himesha recalled her family and friends gathering around the TV to watch “Zigy=Zigy” over Lunar New Year — a memory she holds close.

In May, Cosmosy flew to New York for a promotional event hosted by Sony Music and Spotify. The members filmed TikTok challenges and met fans in Times Square, even collaborating with viral creator Nick Kosir, an American television meteorologist best known as “The Dancing Weatherman.”

“I’d seen his ‘like Jennie’ cover. It was so cool to work with him,” said De_hana.

“So many people stopped to watch us film,” added Himesha. “It was a little overwhelming, but it left a deep impression.”

Coachella, Tokyo Dome and beyond

With bold concepts and growing global appeal, Cosmosy has its eyes on major stages.

“I want to perform at Tokyo Dome one day,” said Kamion. “So many artists dream of that.” A’mei dreams even bigger: “Blackpink’s Jennie left such an impression on me that now I want to perform at Coachella.”

De_hana hopes for a No. 1 on Korean music shows, where she can thank fans with a surprise encore. Her role model? Girl group Ive’s Jang Wonyoung, for her professionalism and drive. “And I really improved my singing by practicing with Sza’s ‘Far,’” she added.

Himesha, meanwhile, is aiming for global reach.

“If Cosmosy can become world-famous, I’d love to join a global project someday,” she said.