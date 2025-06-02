Rookie girl group Cosmosy left an impression on New York with a string of promotional activities, according to Sony Music Korea on Monday.

In a surprise rendezvous with American weather forecaster and social media presence Nick Kosir, the four bandmates of the girl group danced together to the tune of their debut single, “Lucky=One.”

They took to Times Square for a flash mob along with a local dance crew, even making an appearance on one of the billboards at the city landmark.

The group also hosted an exclusive showcase in partnership with Spotify and performed a sample of the unreleased “Baby Don’t Cry=Breaking the Love.”

Cosmos, an all-Japanese girl group, debuted as a team of four in April with the single “Lucky=One.” The music video for the tropical dance tune had attracted over 10 million views on YouTube as of May, as did that for predebut single “Zigy=Zigy” in January.