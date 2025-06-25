Global premium rum brand Bacardi has partnered with Starbucks Korea to launch a limited summer campaign that offers a refreshing twist on cafe culture through Sept. 30.

“A Moment Between" introduces three Bacardi rum-based summer cocktails, available at 11 major Starbucks stores nationwide. This marks Starbucks Korea’s first alcoholic beverage partnership, positioning Bacardi in a more approachable, everyday setting. By bringing cocktails into familiar cafe spaces, the campaign aims to create new moments of connection and enjoyment.

The campaign theme celebrates life’s in-between moments — between routine and rest, city and nature, the familiar and the new. More than just a seasonal menu, the collaboration encourages consumers to take a pause and enjoy a refreshing break as spring transitions into summer and early fall.

At the heart of the campaign lies Bacardi’s spirit: embracing individuality and encouraging people to enjoy life on their own terms. Whether at a cafe or with friends, Bacardi invites everyone to experience freedom and connection through flavorful, expressive cocktails.

As part of the campaign, Starbucks has developed three exclusive summer drinks, each crafted with Bacardi Carta Blanca, the brand’s signature white rum. The Purple Mango Dragon Fruit Pina Colada, Pink Grapefruit Tonic and Passion Tea Mojito Blend will be available at 11 select locations across Seoul Gwangju, Busan, Sokcho in Gangwondo Province, and Suwon in Gyeonggi Province.

These tropical, herb-infused cocktails are designed to capture the vibrant flavors of summer and offer a uniquely refreshing experience.

Created in Cuba in 1862, Bacardi Carta Blanca is known for its smooth, refined taste. As the world’s most awarded rum brand, with over 1,000 international spirits accolades, Bacardi continues to redefine what rum can be through innovative collaborations like this one.

The limited-time cocktails can be found at the following Starbucks locations: Pungam Lake and Siridangil (Gwangju), K Square Gangnam, Sinsa Station Seongil Building, Gwanggyo SK View Lake, Ttukseom Intersection, Yeouido TP Tower, Seongsu Station, Yeongnangho Resort, Millak the Market (Busan), and Gwangjang Market.