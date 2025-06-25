SK Chemicals, the pharmaceutical unit of SK Group, announced Wednesday that it has signed a partnership agreement with Austria-based Durmont to produce sustainable automobile carpets.

Under the agreement, SK Chemicals will supply Skypet CR — its chemically recycled polyethylene terephthalate resin — to Durmont. With a 40 percent market share, the company is one of Europe’s largest automotive carpet manufacturers.

The partnership also includes Korean logistics firm Paarang, which will manage logistics and supply chain coordination between the two companies.

Skypet CR is produced using SK Chemicals' proprietary depolymerization technology, which breaks down waste plastics into molecular units. Unlike traditional mechanical recycling, this method preserves high material quality and enables repeated recycling, supporting a closed-loop production system.

SK Chemicals said Skypet CR is expected to gradually replace conventional materials such as nylon in automotive carpets, helping automakers reduce their environmental footprint.

“Amid growing attention to carbon neutrality and circularity in Europe, our technology offers sustainable yet high-performance materials for automotive use,” said SK Chemicals CEO Ahn Jae-hyun.