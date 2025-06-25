South Korea is considering introducing artificial intelligence as a standalone subject in elementary, middle and high school curricula, according to discussions underway within the National Policy Planning Committee.

Under the current curriculum, revised in 2022, AI education is offered to 5th and 6th graders as part of "silgwa (practical studies)," a subject focused on basic knowledge and skills related to everyday life.

In middle and high schools, AI instruction is included within the "jeongbo (information)" curriculum, with high school students also having the option to take AI-related electives.

The discussions reflect growing interest in expanding AI education to better prepare students for a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

It is also part of President Lee Jae Myung's effort to boost digital literacy across all grade levels. Lee previously pledged to make South Korea a global leader in AI expert development through educational reform.

The committee sees that the current structure of the curriculum makes it difficult to expand AI instruction. As a result, there is growing momentum behind making AI a standalone subject.

However, introducing a new subject is a long-term process.

As a transitional step, policymakers may first expand AI-related content within the existing information subject or offer a wider selection of AI-focused electives, according to local media reports.