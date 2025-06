Kia said Wednesday that CEO Song Ho-sung won the Issigonis Trophy, the highest honor at the UK’s 2025 Autocar Awards. The accolade goes to key figures who have made exceptional contributions to the automotive industry. Since being appointed CEO in 2020, Song has achieved significant milestones for Kia, notably with the launches of the EV9 SUV and the EV3 SUV, which were named World Car of the Year in 2024 and 2025, respectively. (Kia)