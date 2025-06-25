A baby ball python, an endangered species native to Africa, was found inside a hotel room in Yangyang County, Gangwon Province, according to news reports Wednesday.

When firefighters from the Yangyang Fire Station arrived at a hotel room on the 16th floor around 5 p.m. on June 16, following a report from hotel staff, they found a roughly 50-centimeter-long ball python lying at the base of the sliding door leading to the balcony.

Ball pythons, which can grow up to 1.5 meters in length, are known for their docile temperament and compact size, making them a popular choice among reptile enthusiasts, especially beginners. Unlike many other snake species, they rarely bite and typically curl into a ball when threatened, hence their name.

The one found at the hotel is believed to be about three months old and is suspected to have been abandoned by someone who had kept it as a pet, officials said.

"Strict management of such endangered wild snakes is necessary to ensure they are not released outdoors, which could pose a threat to the native ecosystem," said Hong-cheol Kim, a senior researcher at the National Park Institute for Wildlife Conservation, which operates under the Korea National Park Service and conducts research on endangered species restoration and habitat management.

The agency will temporarily hold the rescued snake, and if no owner appears, it will be handed over to the Wonju Regional Environmental Office under the Ministry of Environment, which oversees wildlife protection and environmental enforcement in Gangwon Province.