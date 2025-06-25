Lee Kyung-kyu acknowledges driving violations, hopes his case raises awareness of risks in driving under even prescribed medication

Comedian and TV personality Lee Kyung-kyu on Tuesday apologized for driving under the influence of medication prescribed for a panic disorder, saying he was unaware that one should not take the wheel after taking the pills.

The 65-year-old is currently under investigation for violating the Article 65 of the Road Traffic Act that prohibits driving motor vehicles in a state that makes a person unable to drive — normally due to overwork, sickness or influence of drugs. Lee's medication was legitimately prescribed by his doctors, but it can affect one's cognitive abilities.

"I was unaware that I shouldn't drive after taking the panic disorder pills," he told reporters late Tuesday after he was questioned at the Seoul Gangnam Police Station. "I'd like to tell (the public) that they should refrain from driving if they are taking similar medication, and I will be more careful myself."

Lee has publicly revealed that he was suffering from panic disorder, despite his outgoing and brash persona on TV. He had been on the way to the hospital after taking his pills, on the day of the incident.

"Looking back, it was unjustifiable negligence on my part, getting behind the wheels when my body wasn't in its usual condition," Lee said via a statement read by his lawyer.

At 2 p.m. on June 8, Lee unwittingly drove another person's car after an employee of an indoor golf course he had visited fetched him the wrong vehicle. According to Lee, the car, which was the same model as his, had its engine running and the key inside, leading him to believe it was his own.

While the incident was cleared as a simple mistake, police's rapid testing showed that he had drugs in his system.

Lee said the reaction was from the pills he is taking for his panic attacks, but the National Police Agency said that the Article 45 prohibits driving under the influence of even legitimately-prescribed drugs. The NPA officials noted that the clause focuses on whether the driver could operate the vehicle normally.