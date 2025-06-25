A man in his 30s who appeared in the popular TV dating show "I Am Solo" has been arrested for rape, prompting widespread public outrage and a formal apology from the show’s producers.

The suspect surnamed Park had appeared in the past editions of the ongoing series — aired on ENA and SBS Plus — and also in its spinoff series "I Am Solo: Love Continues." The producers of the "I Am Solo" said they will edit out the suspect's image from the show as much as they can, adding that they learned of the allegations and the court-issued arrest warrant via news reports.

Park is believed to have attacked a woman in her 20s at a parking lot in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. He is accused of quasi-rape, a crime equivalent to rape that refers to sexual intercourse by taking advantage of someone who is unconscious or unable to resist.

He was arrested on the spot by police, and the court issued a warrant for his official arrest Monday.

"I Am Solo" has aired since 2021, following non-celebrity singles through romantic and personal interactions in a reality TV format that spans multiple seasons. The arrest has cast a shadow over the show’s reputation, with producers pledging to act responsibly in managing the situation on-screen and off.