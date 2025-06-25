LG Innotek said Wednesday it has developed and applied the world’s first copper post (Cu-Post) technology for high-value semiconductor substrates used in mobile devices, marking a new step forward in the pursuit of slimmer, high-performance smartphones.

As global smartphone manufacturers increasingly compete to enhance performance while minimizing device thickness, the demand for advanced yet compact semiconductor substrate technologies is rising sharply.

Anticipating the trend, the electronics parts maker began developing its next-generation Cu-Post technology in 2021. Unlike conventional methods, where solder balls connect chip substrates directly to the mainboard, the Cu-Post method leverages copper pillars to reduce the pitch and size of solder balls.

This innovation enables a reduction in substrate size and allows for denser circuit layouts, thereby improving integration without compromising performance. This is key to achieving both thinner form factors and higher processing power in smartphones.

LG Innotek said the application of Cu-Post can shrink the size of semiconductor substrates by up to 20 percent while maintaining the same level of performance. It makes the technology especially suitable for high-spec functions such as artificial intelligence computation, which requires rapid and complex signal processing.

The thermal performance of devices also sees notable improvement. Copper has a thermal conductivity of more than seven times that of traditional solder, enabling faster heat dissipation from semiconductor packages.

With the successful implementation of Cu-Post, the company aims to further solidify its leadership in the global radio frequency-system in package substrate market, where it already holds the top position.

The company has also laid out an ambitious plan to grow its semiconductor component business — centered around premium substrates and automotive application processor modules — into a 3 trillion won ($2.2 billion) annual revenue segment by 2030.

“The technology is the result of our commitment to supporting the success of our customers,” said CEO Moon Hyuk-soo. “Through breakthrough innovation, we aim to reshape the paradigm of the substrate industry and continuously deliver differentiated customer value.”