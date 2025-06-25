LS Cable & System said Wednesday that it will jointly participate in the Japan-Korea Submarine Communication Network Construction Project (JAKO) with its subsidiary LS Marine Solution.

The JAKO project is a large-scale submarine communication infrastructure initiative led by a consortium of global tech giants and telecommunications companies, including Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, South Korea’s Dreamline, and Japan’s Arteria Networks. It is part of the broader E2A submarine cable system, which aims to dramatically increase digital connectivity and capacity between East Asia and North America.

This project involves constructing a communication network using optical cables along a 260-kilometer route connecting Busan and Fukuoka, set to start in 2025 and expected to be completed by 2027. Project details remain undisclosed, but industry sources estimate its value to exceed several hundred million dollars.

Key executives, including Lee Han-wook, general manager of AWS APAC Backbone; Arteria Networks CEO Tatsuya Abe; Dreamline CEO Han Yoon-jae; Stanley Lim, executive director at Microsoft; and Joo Wan-seop, senior executive vice president of the communication and industrial solutions division at LS Cable & System, participated in the signing ceremony held in Seoul on Tuesday.

LS Cable & System will oversee the entire operation, marking the first time a Korean company has secured a global submarine communication network project on a turnkey basis, covering the whole engineering, procurement and construction processes. LS Marine Solution will install the submarine cable.

Through this project, the company aims to play a pivotal role in establishing the Northeast Asian digital highway and further strengthen its global presence in the digital infrastructure market, following its energy highway business.

“LS Cable & System and LS Marine Solution will continue to strengthen global cooperation and contribute to expanding the submarine infrastructure market,” stated Joo.