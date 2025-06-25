TOKYO, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau and KDDI Corporation have announced the addition of new options for "Osaka eSIM" starting June 25, 2025, and will launch new data add-ons for long-term visitors, including 30 GB (30 Days) and 15 GB (15 Days) options.

[For foreign visitors]

[NEW] 30 GB (30 Days)

Price: JPY 2,780

Duration: June 25, 2025 – End date undetermined

[NEW] 15 GB (15 Days)

Price: JPY 1,670

Duration: June 25, 2025 – End date undetermined

Unlimited Data (3 Days) (Note 1)

Price: JPY 790

Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined

Unlimited Data (24 Hours) (Note 1)

Price: JPY 330

Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined

Unlimited Data (6 Hours) (Note 1)

Price: JPY 250

Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined

Unlimited Data (2 Hours) (Note 1)

Price: JPY 180

Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined

(Notes)

Osaka eSIM is a mobile communication service offered by the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau in collaboration with the KDDI Group. They utilise "povo SDK," which allows the company to incorporate povo's communication services into their own, allowing consumers to use the quality and safety of au's network.

Customers purchase plans online and customise them via "toppings" to suit their needs in terms of data usage and length of stay, in as little as three minutes. (note 2)

Osaka eSIM is offering a "first-time user special" in which customers can receive "Unlimited Data (24 Hours)" (note 1) to commemorate the start of service.

Eligibility: Foreign visitors

Special details: Input a promo code after registration to receive "Unlimited Data (24 Hours)" (note 1)

Duration: April 13, 2025 – End date undetermined

For details on plans for foreign visitors, please visit: (https://povo.jp/osaka-esim/en/agreement/)

(note 1) Network speed may be limited during network congestion.

(note 2) Time until the user begins using the service as calculated by KDDI. This may differ based on the customer's situation.

*Prices displayed include tax unless stated otherwise.