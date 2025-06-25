The Poker Excitement Returns to Tokyo!

TOKYO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 17 to July 21, 2025, Asia's largest poker event "JOPT 2025 Tokyo #02" will be held in Tokyo's Takadanobaba district over five days.

The event boasts a total prize pool of approximately 500 million yen (roughly $3.3 million USD) across multiple tournaments:

Seeking this unique experience that combines scale and craftsmanship, top players from around the world will gather in Tokyo.

Previous Event: JOPT 2025 Grand Final

The previous event "JOPT 2025 Grand Final" held from late April to early May this year was a historic 12-day tournament, executed on the largest scale.

The achievements were as follows:

"JOPT 2025 Tokyo #02" has secured continued sponsorship from many companies, including Burger King and BULK HOMME.

Additionally, we encourage you to explore Tokyo's attractions between poker sessions. Comprehensive tourist information to enhance your visit is available in our JOPT English Entry Guide.

Poker Legends Share Their JOPT Impressions

"The venue design is absolutely beautiful, and the tournament schedule is perfectly crafted. I was impressed by the high skill level of the dealers. All the participating players are friendly too, and I think they've created a truly comfortable playing environment. With all these conditions in place, it makes you want to come back again and again."

"JOPT has a unique attention to detail unlike any other tournament, making you feel like you're the protagonist of an anime. I've traveled around the world visiting poker tournaments, but this is the only place where I could have such an experience."

Tokyo Calling

While Las Vegas has long been synonymous with poker, JOPT is challenging that conventional wisdom.

Join us at JOPT, which continues to evolve as the center of Asia's poker scene.

