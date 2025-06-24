Offering Travellers More Direct Flight Options to Australia

HONG KONG, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Airlines' inaugural flight between Hong Kong and Sydney, Australia, has departed, making it the second local airline to operate this route and providing greater travel options for business, leisure, and transit passengers.

To mark this new milestone in its network expansion, Hong Kong Airlines held celebratory events at both Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and Sydney Airport (SYD).

Prior to departure, a launch ceremony was held at the boarding gate of the HKIA. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Mr Jeff Sun, President of Hong Kong Airlines; Mr Ian McGraw from the Australian Consulate-General in Hong Kong; Ms Carmen Tam and Ms Vivien Yuen from Tourism Australia; Ms Jennifer Tung from Destination New South Wales; and Mr Ricky Chong from Airport Authority Hong Kong. The guests interacted with passengers and presented them with bespoke souvenirs to commemorate the historic occasion.

During the event, Hong Kong Airlines President Mr Jeff Sun stated: "As a full-service local carrier, the launch of our Sydney service marks a significant step in our transformation to an international airline. Sydney is not only a popular destination for leisure and business travel but also one of Australia's most vital economic hubs. The expansion of the bilateral traffic rights agreement allows us to offer more choice to travellers in both cities, strengthening the connection between them."

He added, "While Hong Kong Airlines may be a younger brand in the mature Australian market, we are endeavouring in our commitment to providing quality service. We operate this route with our Airbus A330 aircraft, featuring comfortable business and economy class cabins, and strive to deliver a passenger-centric in-flight experience through attentive service and fine dining for our long-haul customers."

Sydney Airport CEO Mr Scott Charlton said: "We're proud to welcome Hong Kong Airlines to Sydney as our 52nd airline partner with its strong reputation for service excellence, efficiency and value. This inaugural service comes on the back of the first expansion in bilateral air traffic rights between Australia and Hong Kong in 19 years and we thank the Albanese Federal Government for its role in enabling this important agreement, which reflects the strength of our longstanding cultural and economic ties."

NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper, said: "Hong Kong is a priority international market for NSW, with incoming travellers contributing substantially to the NSW visitor economy. The Minns Labor Government has made it very clear; we want to grow our visitor economy and the best way to do this is by increasing airline capacity and unlocking new international markets for NSW. We've set our sights on increasing the state's aviation capacity by 8.5 million seats, and this new Hong Kong route will complement other new routes we're securing as we work towards landing this goal."

Mr Wang Yu, Consul General of People's Republic of China (Sydney), said: "As the second Hong Kong-based airline to operate the Hong Kong–Sydney route, Hong Kong Airlines not only provides a convenient new option for traveling between China and Australia, but also contributes to enhanced exchanges among students, tourists, business professionals and friends from all walks of life. This new service will strengthen Hong Kong and Sydney's role as vital gateways for the flow of people and goods, injecting fresh momentum into the economic and cultural ties between China and Australia. Its launch will also attract more international travelers to transit through Hong Kong or Sydney, further strengthening both cities' positions as global aviation hubs and creating new opportunities for trade and investment.

Looking ahead, the Consulate-General of China in Sydney will continue to encourage and support airlines from both China and Australia in restoring or launching new routes based on the principle of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. We believe that Hong Kong Airlines will continuously enhance its service quality and showcase a good corporate image."

Also in attendance at the Sydney welcome ceremony were representatives from the Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in Sydney, Destination NSW and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Sydney).

Exclusive Lounge Access for Connecting Passengers

To celebrate the launch of the new service, passengers travelling on this route and transit at Hong Kong for selected Hong Kong Airlines flights* to Vancouver, Bali, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Shanghai (Pudong), Haikou, or Sanya, between 20 June and 31 October 2025, will receive complimentary access to the airline's flagship lounge "Club Autus" at Hong Kong International Airport.

*Please click here for the relevant terms and conditions.

Expanding Route Network

The launch of the Sydney service indicates Hong Kong Airlines' overarching strategy for its network expansion. Coupled with the various significant destinations that have been inaugurated or reinstated since the start of the year, including Gold Coast in Australia, Vancouver in Canada, and Hulunbuir in Inner Mongolia of mainland China, the airline has cultivated a more extensive and diversified route map. This further underscores Hong Kong Airlines' commitment and contribution to the aviation industry's recovery and long-term development.

In addition to the new routes, the Company also increased the frequency of services on multiple routes to cater to the summer travel demand. This includes the resumption of seasonal flights to the Maldives and an increase in flights to Da Nang to two per day. Additionally, flights to Shanghai Pudong will be increased to four per day, while services to Hangzhou and Nanjing will become twice day. The variety of flight times available throughout the day provides business, leisure, and transit passengers with the flexibility to plan their itineraries.

The Company will launch another new service in July, providing passengers with more travel options.

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule* between Hong Kong and Sydney is as follows (All times local):

* Flight number and schedule may change without prior notice

Please download high-resolution photos through this link.

About Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. The airline flies to over 30 destinations across the Asia Pacific and North America, and currently maintains interline and codeshares with multiple airline partners and ferry service providers. Hong Kong Airlines operates an all-Airbus fleet. It has been awarded the internationally acclaimed four-star rating from Skytrax since 2011. For more information, please visit hongkongairlines.com or our social media channels on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.