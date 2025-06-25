On Monday, a day before US President Trump announced an Israel-Iran ceasefire, Tehran launched missile attacks toward US military bases in Qatar and Iraq in retaliation for the US attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

However, Iran notified the US and Qatar of the planned attacks, and Washington and Iranian officials sent messages hoping for lowered hostilities. Iran's retaliatory attacks are being assessed as limited.

The map on the right shows current US troop deployments in the Middle East.