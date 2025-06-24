The system is now operational at Samyang's flagship Miryang plant, delivering clean and cost-effective electricity and supporting carbon neutrality goals

SINGAPORE and SEOUL, South Korea, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Foods Co., Ltd. ("Samyang Foods"), Korea's first instant noodle producer and one of the fastest-growing global food brands, has partnered with Peak Energy, one of the leading renewable developers in the country, to install and operate a rooftop solar power system at its Miryang production complex in South Gyeongsang Province.

Under the long-term agreement, Peak Energy installed more than 1,100 PV modules across the original plant and the newly completed second facility. The system is now generating over 986 MWh of clean electricity annually, covering approximately 7% of the site's total power demand and avoiding an estimated 453 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year.

Samyang Foods will purchase solar electricity from Peak Energy, achieving long-term cost savings while furthering its carbon reduction strategy.

The successful completion of this project aligns with Korea's 11th Basic Plan for Long-Term Electricity Supply and Demand, which targets 21.7% renewable energy in the national mix by 2030. It demonstrates how onsite renewable projects can simultaneously reduce operating costs and carbon footprints for industrial players.

Samyang's Miryang complex – now comprising two plants after the new facility's completion in June 2025 – is a central hub for global exports. The solar project marks a major step in Samyang's roadmap to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We are proud to partner with Samyang Foods on this landmark rooftop solar installation," said Gavin Adda, CEO at Peak Energy. "It showcases how industrial leaders can adopt cost-effective sustainability solutions and once again highlights Peak's unrivalled ability to deliver reliable clean energy for corporates across Asia."

"The new plant is our most advanced facility—leading in equipment, workforce, and environmental efficiency. It goes beyond a smart factory to represent a next-generation production model aligned with global standards and long-term sustainability", said Jungsoo Kim, Vice Chairperson of Samyang Foods. "We've also reduced the carbon footprint of each Buldak Ramen pack to around 0.3kg of CO₂. Through the reduction of active emissions, we're making tangible progress toward carbon neutrality and a healthier planet."

About Peak Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy is an Independent Power Producer that develops, owns, and operates renewable energy assets across Asia. By implementing a wide range of renewables business models, including utility-scale project projects, off-site PPAs, onsite PPAs, and energy storage applications, Peak Energy empowers businesses across Asia with clean, affordable, and reliable energy solutions. Peak owns almost 300 MW of operating projects across the Asia Pacific region. For more information, please visit https://www.peakenergy.asia. Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately USD 73 billion of assets under management.

About Samyang Foods

Founded in 1961 as Korea's first instant ramen producer, Samyang Foods has grown into a global food company with a diverse portfolio of noodles, snacks, and specialty food products. The company continues to expand its production capacity and international reach, with exports accounting for approximately 77% of total sales in 2024. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Samyang Foods is actively pursuing net-zero emissions by 2050.

Contacts

Peak Energy

Singapore Media enquiries:

media@peakenergy.asia

Korea Media enquiries:

Ryan.shin@peakenergy.asia

Samyang Foods

KwangJe Choi

ckj1130@roundsquare.ai