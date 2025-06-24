HANOI, Vietnam, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Techvify, a leading force in Vietnam's technology sector, proudly announces its strategic repositioning as an End-to-End AI-Powered Digital Transformation Partner. This bold evolution marks a defining moment, transforming Techvify from a fast-growing software firm into a globally trusted partner for enterprise-scale transformation. Evolving from a software vendor to a strategic transformation ally, Techvify guides organizations through every phase of their digital evolution - from initial strategy and AI consulting to seamless implementation and long-term support. The company delivers comprehensive, AI-driven digital transformation solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly complex digital world.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/techvify/9340851-en-techvify-announces-global-repositioning-as-ai-first-digital-transformation-partner

This transformation is already resonating with the market. Techvify is the partner of choice for top-tier enterprises across Asia and beyond, entrusted with high-stakes digital transformation across industries. The company's AI accelerator program, deep R&D investments, and industry-specific expertise enable clients to unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and growth. Grounded in its founding mission to elevate Vietnam's tech capabilities and become a top 10 technology company in Southeast Asia, and with over 500 in-house experts and a growing global footprint, including 6 offices in Vietnam and Japan, with presence across APAC, EU, and beyond, Techvify is poised to shape the future of business with AI-powered digital transformation.

Unparalleled Consulting: The Foundation of Trust and Growth

What truly distinguishes Techvify in the competitive digital transformation landscape is its unwavering commitment to profound, strategic partnerships. While many providers offer surface-level solutions, Techvify embeds itself within client operations - conducting rigorous diagnostics to uncover high-impact opportunities and architecting bespoke strategic roadmaps that drive measurable outcomes and lasting competitive advantage. These roadmaps are not theoretical; they translate into real-world results: accelerated scaling, optimized operations, significant cost efficiencies, and enhanced innovation capabilities.

This partner-first approach has earned Techvify the trust of a distinguished global clientele. Industry leaders such as DZH International, SP Group, KPMG, TAL Apparel, and VAHTERUS rely on Techvify not just for flawless technical execution, but for the proactive strategic foresight and operational excellence that fuel their transformation journeys. These enduring partnerships are a testament to Techvify's established reputation for reliability, transformative innovation, and sustainable long-term value creation.

Strategic AI for Every Industry

Techvify's AI-Powered Consulting offers sophisticated, scalable AI solutions designed to solve industry-critical challenges at scale. The company excels at rapidly adopting and integrating AI that extends far beyond basic automation. Key applications include:

Techvify brings these advanced AI capabilities to transform industry-specific challenges into opportunities for innovation and growth.

AI Accelerator Solutions: Rapid Deployment for Immediate Impact

For enterprises seeking rapid AI adoption and immediate value, Techvify offers its AI Accelerator Solutions - a powerful suite of modular, plug-and-play tools engineered for swift, seamless deployment. These include:

Engineered for high adaptability, these solutions empower businesses to leverage AI at unprecedented speed, ensuring strategies align with objectives for rapid, measurable value realization.

A Vision for the Future

Reflecting on this pivotal moment, CEO Nguyen Xuan Hieu shares his vision:

"At Techvify, we don't just build software. We engineer breakthroughs. We innovate with AI, craft with code, and scale with cloud. We partner with startups, enterprises, and even competitors to turn bold ideas into real-world impact. If you're looking to lead digital transformation, let's create the future - together."

About Techvify

Techvify is a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, providing end-to-end solutions from strategic planning to implementation and continuous optimization. Its services include AIoT, Cloud and Data, Smart Manufacturing, Digital Procurement, AI-powered Intranets, and more. Techvify supports industries such as energy, BFSI, manufacturing, and retail. With over 500 in-house experts and offices in Vietnam and Japan, the company serves clients including SP Group, KPMG, and TAL Apparel. Recognized among Vietnam's Top AI and AIoT companies in 2024, Techvify combines technical expertise with strategic insight to deliver sustainable business value. Learn more at Techvify.