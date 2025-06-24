The Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled a comprehensive plan to bolster South Korea’s competitiveness in architecture on Tuesday by fostering emerging architects and helping to promote their work on the global stage.

During a press briefing, the city government announced that it will pursue four key initiatives by 2030, aimed at creating growth opportunities for architects through major projects while offering financial and institutional support.

“The overarching goal behind this initiative is to enhance Seoul’s urban competitiveness while improving its quality of life through innovative design,” said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon during Tuesday’s briefing.

At the heart of the city’s initiative is the launch of the Seoul International Urban Space Design Award, a biennial prize recognizing innovative architecture, urban spaces and landscape projects that contribute to environmental sustainability, public value and urban culture.

The first award ceremony is set for 2027, with entries accepted for architectural spaces located both in Korea and abroad.

The city government added that it will also establish a foundation dedicated to managing this award, ensuring its sustainability and overseeing other related global engagement efforts.

“Seoul has attracted global attention with bold urban transformations,” said Oh on Tuesday. “We aim to share this vision and experience internationally while ensuring that innovative architects receive the recognition they deserve.”

Under the existing Seoul Architecture Award, the city government will also introduce an award category for emerging architects to support young talent and give them access to public project bids. Award-winning architects will also have the opportunity to take part annually in one or two city-run architectural projects for public spaces.

Oh added that Seoul plans to expand opportunities for domestic architects to participate in international design projects hosted by the city government. This move comes in response to growing concerns from within the industry that Korean architects are being edged out of major domestic projects by foreign architects.

To address this, the city government will increase design competition honorariums from the current 100 million won ($73,200) to 300 million won and provide additional support to selected architects, including global exhibition opportunities, promotional campaigns and public project collaborations.

“The city of Seoul will also take a more active role in promoting the capabilities and potential of Korean architects on the global stage by establishing pavilions at major international architecture events such as the Venice Biennale and the World Congress of Architects,” Oh added.

In addition, the city will partner with leading architectural and cultural institutions in key cities abroad to showcase the work of Korean architects, while expanding intercity cultural exchanges.

“Through this initiative, the city government hopes to become a stepping stone for architects to thrive domestically and ultimately showcase the potential of Korean architecture to the world,” said Oh. “Seoul will act as a test bed and platform where emerging architects can unlock their creativity and prove their value.”