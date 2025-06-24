Foreign Minister nominee Cho Hyun said Tuesday that establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue will be a key priority of the Lee Jae Myung administration’s foreign policy.

"Inter-Korean issues are not something that can be addressed by a single ministry or resolved by one government alone," Cho told reporters during a doorstep interview following his nomination the previous day.

Cho underscored that “establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula — through the facilitation of US–North Korea dialogue — is one of the top priorities of the Lee Jae Myung administration’s foreign and unification policy.”

“The Foreign Ministry will work closely with the United States and other allies to ensure that there are no obstacles in advancing such efforts,” he said, responding to a question about the ministry’s role in supporting summit-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

"Diplomacy is about pursuing peace and prosperity," he said.

When asked whether he would visit the US as his first overseas destination after taking office, Cho said, “We need to break free from the conventional thinking that the first overseas visit must be to the US.”

“Still, I think it will naturally turn out that way. As for top priorities, there are many, and they are all interconnected,” Cho added, responding to a question about which agenda should be prioritized if he visits the US.

With regard to Lee’s decision to skip the NATO summit, Cho responded, "It was the best possible decision given the high level of uncertainty on multiple fronts.”

Cho, however, did not provide a definitive answer when asked how he would redefine ties with China and Russia amid growing challenges, including intensifying US–China competition and deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, instead taking a cautious stance.

“This is a highly sensitive issue, and it should be considered alongside other major diplomatic matters," Cho said. "Of course, that’s not to say that our relationship with China is unimportant — but rather that it must be examined and pursued within a broader context."

On South Korea–Japan ties, Cho espoused a two-track approach: advancing overall relations while addressing contentious issues — mainly historical disputes stemming from Japan’s colonial rule of Korea from 1910 to 1945 — through diplomacy.

“While we seek to advance Korea–Japan relations beyond conventional frameworks, we should quietly address sensitive issues through discreet diplomacy.”

On the topic of urgent diplomatic tasks, Cho underscored, “It's like the movie ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ — it’s difficult to assign clear priorities at the moment.”

"I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility as I take on the role of foreign minister at a time when the international landscape is extremely unstable," Cho said, reflecting on his nomination.