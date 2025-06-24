A wanted man unwittingly turned himself in at a police substation in South Gyeongsang Province, staggering inside without his shirt and threatening to take off his pants too, before officials realized he had outstanding criminal charges.

The National Police Agency on Monday posted a video of the recent arrest made at the substation in Changwon, which showed the drunk middle-aged man walking inside and harassing local officers. He refused an officer's request to put on his shirt — which was hanging from his shoulder — and said, "Why? You want me to take off the pants, too?"

Despite the man's protest, the officers put the shirt on him and notified him that he was wanted for not paying a fine for a charge of public indecency. He said, "I'm sorry. Let me go home," but was handcuffed by the officials on the spot, ultimately being escorted from the substation to be taken into custody at the nearby police station.