Former first lady Kim Keon Hee has had her master’s degree officially revoked by Sookmyung Women's University due to confirmed plagiarism, the university announced Tuesday.

The university in Seoul disclosed that the decision was finalized Monday by the graduate school committee.

"This measure was taken to uphold research ethics and ensure academic integrity," the university stated, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining high scholarly standards.

Kim obtained her master's degree in 1999 with a thesis on the characteristics of Paul Klee's paintings. However, the university’s Research Ethics Committee later identified plagiarism in her thesis. Following a policy change allowing the retroactive cancellation of improperly obtained degrees before 2015, the university established the legal basis for the revocation.

The revocation of Kim's master's degree prompted Kookmin University to also consider the cancellation of her 2008 doctoral degree in design.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team has officially requested the transfer of all cases related to allegations involving Kim from various investigative bodies.

"We requested the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, the National Office of Investigation, and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to transfer all related cases on Monday," the team announced Tuesday.

The special prosecution team, currently composed of 40 prosecutors — the maximum number allowed by law — will soon initiate comprehensive investigations into 16 allegations concerning Kim.

These include previously dismissed cases such as the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation allegations, bribery suspicions involving Kim's company Covana Contents, her acceptance of luxury gifts, preferential treatment regarding the construction of a Seoul-Yangpyeong highway and a development project in Yangpyeong's Gongheung district, as well as accusations of undue political influence.

The team plans to form a staff of up to 205 members, including prosecutors, officials and special investigators, and will operate eight separate investigation teams, each tasked with handling two of the major allegations.

"Our immediate priority is to thoroughly review all factual and legal aspects and determine our investigative approach," Special Prosecutor Min Joong-ki stated upon formally beginning the special counsel probe in Seocho-gu, Seoul.