Inaugural Conference Unites Leaders to Accelerate Sustainable Transition Through High-Level Dialogues, Community Initiatives, and Strategic Partnerships

KUALA TERENGGANU, Malaysia, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's East Coast today marked a pivotal moment in its commitment to sustainable development and energy transition with the official opening of East Coast Energy (ECE) 2025 at Taman Tamadun Islam Convention Centre in Kuala Terengganu. Hosted by Terengganu State Government and Terengganu Petroleum Council (TPC), this landmark two-day conference brings together over 900 influential delegates, including policymakers, global energy leaders, investors, and technology innovators, committed to building a resilient, inclusive, and low-carbon energy future for the region and the nation.

The summit was officiated by Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Tengku Muhammad Ismail ibni Al-Wathiqu Billah Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Yang Di-Pertuan Muda Terengganu, alongside YAB Dato' Seri Ir. Dr. Ahmad Samsuri bin Mokhtar, Chief Minister of Terengganu and Executive Patron of ECE 2025, underscoring the state's leadership and commitment in regional empowerment and advancing clean energy innovation.

"ECE 2025 is a movement towards a future where Terengganu leads in clean energy transformation, anchored in innovation, resilience, and regional empowerment," declared Chief Minister Ahmad Samsuri. "As Malaysia charts its path towards a low-carbon economy, the East Coast is ready not just to participate but to lead with conviction."

With the theme "Innovating Energy, Elevating East Coast," ECE 2025 serves as a catalyst for strategic investment, technology exchange, and collaborative solutions to energy and environmental challenges.

Centred on four core pillars, Energising Local Communities, Energy Security & Innovation, Accelerating the Energy Transition, and Carbon Capture, Utilisation & Storage (CCUS), the summit features six high-impact forums designed to drive actionable outcomes.

"The East Coast remains a land of immense potential. Alhamdulillah, with continued support from both the Federal and State governments, PETRONAS is taking proactive steps to attract investors by actively shaping the industry's future, enabling transformation and accelerating impactful advancements" said Datuk Ir. Bacho Pilong, Senior Vice President (SVP), Malaysia Petroleum Management, PETRONAS during his special address at the ECE 2025 opening.

Leading the discussions are a stellar lineup of industry heavyweights, including Dato' Tun Ahmad Faisal Tun Abdul Razak, Chairman of East Coast Energy 2025, Dato' Burhanuddin Hilmi B Mohamed, President & Group CEO of Terengganu Inc., Datuk Ir. Bacho Pilong, Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), PETRONAS, Ir. M Yusri M Yusof, Senior Vice President (SVP), Project Technology & HSSE, PETRONAS, Dr. Ts. Muhtar Suhaili, Group CEO of EPIC Berhad cum Chairman of ECE 2025 Working Committee. and M Zamri Abd Ghani, Steering Committee of East Coast Energy 2025 alongside Nurul Najwa Mohd Aras, Head (Resource Development & Management), Malaysia Petroleum Management of PETRONAS, among others.

"ECE 2025 reflects our vision to position Terengganu as a hub for clean energy investment and innovation," said Dato' Burhanuddin Hilmi, President & Group CEO of Terengganu Inc. "As Strategic Partner, we are committed to translating summit outcomes into long-term projects that generate real value for the state and our people."

Complementing the dynamic forums is a dedicated exhibition, showcasing innovations in energy efficiency, renewables, digitalisation, and carbon management. With participation from major corporations, SMEs, and emerging startups, the exhibition facilitates partnerships, investment, and knowledge exchange.

"At EPIC Berhad, we believe in building an energy future that delivers both economic growth and social value," said Dr. Ts. Muhtar, Group CEO of EPIC Berhad. "From spearheading offshore support services to championing community-driven initiatives our mission aligns with ECE's goal of powering progress through inclusivity and impact."

Other highlights of ECE 2025 are the Community Outreach Programme and the ECE Golf Classic, a premier golf tournament organised by EPIC Berhad. With the Community Outreach Programme, dental services including check-ups and scaling, will be coordinated to over 300 residents from underserved areas. This collaborative effort, involving government agencies, private dental clinics, and university volunteers, exemplifies ECE 2025's commitment to building healthier communities. Meanwhile, the Young Leaders Programme connects students and young professionals with energy sector mentors – designed to inspire the next generation of energy changemakers.

ECE 2025 also proudly showcases Terengganu's rich cultural heritage and captivating eco-tourism offerings through traditional performances, local crafts, and authentic cuisine. The summit effectively highlights the state's dual appeal as an energy investment hub and an attractive lifestyle destination for international talent and investors.

As Malaysia accelerates toward its ambitious net-zero emissions targets while simultaneously strengthening national energy security, ECE 2025 emerges as the definitive platform for facilitating multi-million-dollar investments in renewables, grid modernisation, and clean tech manufacturing. The summit focuses on aligning federal and regional policies, facilitating technology transfer, and supporting workforce development for high-value careers in the clean energy sector.

"Informa Markets is proud to support the growth of Malaysia's energy industry through powerful platforms such as ECE 2025," said Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia. "Building on the success of Oil and Gas Asia (OGA), we are creating a dedicated space for meaningful dialogue, strategic partnerships, and actionable outcomes that will help accelerate the East Coast's contribution to the national energy agenda."

ECE 2025 takes place from 23-24 June 2025, with Terengganu Inc. as Strategic Partner, EPIC Group as Corporate Partner, and PETRONAS as Knowledge Partner. Organised with Informa Markets – the team behind Oil & Gas Asia, this conference aims to influence Southeast Asia's energy policy and investment for years to come.

For more information on ECE 2025, including registration and participation opportunities, please visit https://ecenergyt.com/.

Notes to Editor:

About East Coast Energy 2025

East Coast Energy (ECE) 2025 is the premier energy transition summit for Malaysia's East Coast region. Hosted by Terengganu State Government and the Terengganu Petroleum Council (TPC) with pivotal support of key partners Terengganu Inc, EPIC Berhad, PETRONAS and Informa Markets, the team behind Oil and Gas Asia (OGA). ECE 2025 highlights critical industry trends while prioritising the balance between economic advancement, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. Join us as we align energy development with regional priorities to deliver meaningful impact for businesses, communities, and the planet.