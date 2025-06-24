A new space to foster collaboration, innovation, and hands-on learning in solar energy — part of Trinasolar's growing global network of university-linked Demo Centers.

MADRID, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart solar and storage solutions, and the Instituto de Energía Solar at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid have officially inaugurated their joint Demo Center, located on the university's campus in the Spanish capital.

The opening of this Demo Center marks a significant milestone in the strategic partnership launched in early 2024 between Trinasolar and the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. More than just a technology showcase, the center underscores the shared values of innovation, knowledge exchange, and long-term collaboration that define this alliance. It is designed to serve as both a real-world testbed for emerging solar technologies and a collaborative space for joint R&D, training, and open innovation in the renewable energy sector.

Visitors to the Demo Center will have the opportunity to explore the performance of Trinasolar's proprietary Vertex N series photovoltaic modules, as well as its complete range of solar mounting solutions, including the Vanguard 1P and 2P trackers, and the FixOrigin fixed-tilt structure.

"This Demo Center represents a bridge between innovation and collaboration," said Gonzalo de la Viña, President of Trinasolar Europe. "It allows us to demonstrate the quality and performance of our latest technologies to our European partners while deepening our joint work with one of Europe's leading solar research institutions."

From the Instituto de Energía Solar, Ignacio Antón Hernandez, Director at Instituto Solar, added: "Having access to such advanced technologies on campus opens up great opportunities for our students, researchers and collaborative projects. It's a living lab, and also a space for connection with the industry."

The inauguration, held on June 18th, brought together representatives from academia, industry, and the renewable energy sector, reinforcing Trinasolar's broader commitment to supporting the global energy transition through local partnerships.

In addition to the Madrid facility, Trinasolar recently opened another Demo Center in São Paulo, Brazil, in collaboration with Facens University. This initiative is part of a growing global network of collaborations with academic institutions, designed to foster talent development, research, and innovation in solar energy around the world.