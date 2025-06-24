Yoon Sanha of Astro is gearing up to return with his second solo EP on July 15, his agency Fantagio announced Monday.

Along with the news, a teaser trailer for EP “Chameleon” was uploaded that shows different sides of the musician, from being mischievous to free and relaxed.

The forthcoming set comes about a year after his first solo endeavor, the EP “Dusk,” which topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 12 regions; the main track “Dive” debuted atop its Top Songs Chart in 10. In April, Sanha held solo concerts in Japan and Korea in time for his birthday.

Separately, the group celebrated its ninth debut anniversary with a concert in Incheon on June 7 and 8. The two-date live show was the group's first stand-alone gig in about three years.