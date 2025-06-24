Babymonster amassed 200 million views on YouTube with the performance video for “Sheesh,” label YG Entertainment said Monday.

It is the group’s first dance video to reach the milestone and the fifth overall after the music videos for “Sheesh,” “Batter Up,” “Forever” and “Drip.”

“Sheesh” is the main track from its first EP, "Babymons7er." The performance video was uploaded in April last year, four days after the album's release.

In the meantime, the seven-member act is poised to bring out the single “Hot Sauce” next week, which will be part of its next mini album due out in October.

Over the weekend, Babymonster will perform concerts in Taipei, the final stop on the Asian leg of the “Hello Monsters” tour, which will resume in Canada on Aug. 30.