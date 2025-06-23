Zyx Technology, a Korean digital design platform company, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Architectural Institute of Korea to bolster their partnership on AI-driven architectural design.

As part of the agreement, Zyx Technology will donate 2 billion won’s ($1.4 million) worth of educational licenses of its flagship computer-aided design software, ZyxCAD to AIK. The software will be distributed to students, faculty, and researchers for academic and research purposes.

The partnership aims to promote domestic design technology in education, foster AI-based design automation, and support the localization of Building Information Modeling application software. Key initiatives include joint CAD training programs, technology development, regular seminars, and professional exchanges between academia and industry.

ZyxCAD, registered on Korea’s Public Procurement Service platform, boasts full compatibility with AutoCAD commands, shortcuts, and file formats, including LISP. Its user-friendly interface and high-speed multi-CPU processing make it suitable for both educational and industrial use. Additionally, it includes “Works,” a CAD utility suite with over 450 features for task automation and advanced design.

“Partnering with the Architectural Institute of Korea, which sits at the intersection of academia and industry, is a meaningful opportunity to validate the technical value and practicality of ZyxCAD,” Eom Shin-jo, CEO of Zyx Technology, said. “We look forward to working together to advance the digital design environment and expand the domestic software ecosystem.”

“This agreement comes at a pivotal time for AI in architectural design,” said AIK President Park Jin-chul. “We’ll support our members in building practical design skills with ZyxCAD.”