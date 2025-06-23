Yoon Chang-yul, former first deputy director of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, was named by President Lee Jae Myung as the agency’s minister.

The OPC is a government agency of South Korea consisting of the Prime Minister's Office and the Prime Minister's Secretariat.

Yoon is a bureaucrat who spent most of his career at the OPC after passing the administrative exam in 1990. He also served as the head of the LG Global Strategy Center from 2023 until recently. He was a visiting professor at Seoul National University’s Graduate School of Public Administration throughout the previous administration.

The presidential office said they expect Yoon to help implement policies through his “balanced perspective” and “rebuild the country’s collapsed administrative system.”

Yoon earned his bachelor's degree in political science and international relations from SNU. He received his master's in public administration from both SNU and American University in Washington.

Yoon will immediately take office as his position does not require a confirmation hearing.