KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway University has officially become the world's most improved institution according to the latest QS World University Rankings 2026 by climbing from #539 to #410 globally. This impressive leap underscores Malaysia's growing influence in global higher education.

This achievement reflects Sunway University's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class education and nurturing future-ready graduates. With strong academic programmes, dedicated faculty, and a supportive learning environment, Sunway is building a university that equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a competitive global workforce.

Meanwhile, in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, Sunway University soared to 81st position globally out of over 2,300 institutions, a dramatic rise from the 201–300 band. This year, Sunway University ranked in the global Top 100 for 6 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including five in the Top 50 and two in the Top 25. This positions the University as one of the world's top universities advancing sustainability.

Professor Dr. Sibrandes Poppema, President and Vice Chancellor of Sunway University, said: "Sunway University's historic ranking leap in QS World University Rankings and THE Impact Rankings 2025 reflects the hard work of our faculty, staff, and students. It is a sign that our holistic approach to academic quality, sustainability, innovation, and international collaboration is making real difference. We are committed to sustaining this momentum and continuing to contribute meaningfully to Malaysia and the global community."

Sunway University has been consistently recognised across major global rankings for its subject strengths, commitment to sustainability, and research excellence. It is the only private university in ASEAN to be ranked in all three leading global rankings, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, QS World University Rankings, and Shanghai Ranking's Academic Ranking of World Universities. Through Sunway's achievements, we see how Malaysian universities are making their mark in global academia, contributing to the nation's aspiration of building a knowledge driven economy supported by skilled and values driven talent.