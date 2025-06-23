JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the GAC Indonesia Smart Factory was officially completed and commenced operations in Jakarta. Mr. Wei Haigang, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, Mr. Wang Shunsheng, Vice President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, Mr. Zheng Chunlin, Vice President of GAC AION, Senior executives from the Indomobil Group, as well as major Chinese enterprises, along with over 80 mainstream media representatives and social media KOLs from China and Indonesia, nearly 300 guests witnessed this historic moment. This modern "Lighthouse Factory" marks a major milestone in GAC's commitment to Southeast Asia, and the full implementation of the One GAC 2.0 global strategy in Indonesia.

Under the theme "Ignite the Lighthouse, Driving the Future," GAC launched the "One GAC 2.0" Indonesia Action Plan, focusing on six key dimensions — product, channel, service, smart manufacturing, energy ecosystem, and mobility ecosystem — to create a sustainable, localized, and systematic operational model, which aligning with GAC's global One GAC strategy and the "Panyu Action" for international market development and cultivating the Indonesian market and expanding its impact across the ASEAN region.

As the cornerstone of GAC's strategy in the Indonesian market, the smart factory is guided by the philosophy of "small scale, fast output, and phased development". It adopts the manufacturing system of GAC's NEV Lighthouse Factories, achieving 100% interconnectivity of production data, and enhancing efficiency while ensuring product quality. GAC is leveraging robust technological capabilities to ensure product quality.

As the modern Lighthouse Factory with green values and smart manufacturing features, it is equipped with an advanced NEV production system, including the key highlights of: flexible multi-model production line, end-to-end quality assurance, and battery and high-voltage safety system.

GAC views Indonesia not only as the core market of ASEAN, but also as a strategic base for global exports. From "going out" to "getting in" to truly "integrating in," GAC is taking a systematic, long-term approach to internationalization, actively contributing to the global reshaping of the new energy vehicle industry. This smart factory is more than a boost in production capacity — it is a profound commitment to a sustainable future.