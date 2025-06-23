Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Park Chan-dae, who recently stepped down as floor leader, announced his bid for the leadership of the ruling party, vowing to “protect Lee Jae Myung.”

The three-term lawmaker and a close aide of President Lee pledged close cooperation with the new liberal government for their success, if elected as party leader, during a press conference held around noon.

“I, Park Chan-dae, have decided to protect Lee Jae Myung by his side. … We are already a certified team and will complete the tasks that are handed over to the Lee Jae Myung administration and the Democratic Party together,” Park said.

Park said he plans to focus all of the Democratic Party’s capability on helping the Lee administration achieve success. Other promises included supporting the three special counsel investigations into insurrection charges against former President Yoon Suk Yeol, his wife Kim Keon Hee and death of a marine; completing overhauls of the prosecution, the justice system and the media; and cooperating with the main opposition, but “blocking any excessive requests” from them; and winning next year’s local elections.

“The first Democratic Party leadership that would be formed after the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration must strictly keep pursuing a competent politics of reform in mind," Park said.

Park will compete against fellow Democratic Party Rep. Jung Chung-rae for the post of party chair. More are expected to announce their bids for the position soon, observers say. Jung, a four-term lawmaker, is also considered a Lee ally.

The Democratic Party plans to hold several rounds of voting to elect its next leader. It will officially kick off in the Chungcheong region in July. 19 and wrap up in Seoul, Gangwon and Jeju on Aug. 2.

If there are more than three candidates, the party plans to hold a preliminary round on July 15.

The term of the next party chair expires Aug. 1, 2026.

Park stepped down as the Democratic Party's floor leader earlier this month after his term expired. He was elected as floor leader in May last year.

He was Lee's right-hand man during his time as floor leader, and when the current president served as the Democratic Party Chair from August 2022 to April this year.