Creator, cast of KBS' flagship crime show discuss the show's longevity, goals going forward

Crime shows often concentrate on advising viewers how to avoid becoming victims, from locking doors to staying wary of strangers. But “Smoking Gun" takes a markedly different approach, aiming to explore how society can prevent the emergence of perpetrators.

KBS' “Smoking Gun,” which premiered in 2023, has built a steady audience with its detailed examination of real-life crime cases, combining forensic science analysis with firsthand accounts. The show features leading forensic medicine expert Professor Yu Seong-ho and MC Ahn Hyun-mo, a former SBS anchor and reporter.

Marking a major milestone, "Smoking Gun" is set to air its landmark 100th episode Tuesday night.

At a press conference held Monday in Yeouido, Seoul, Ahn credited the show’s success to its unique casting approach. Instead of relying on celebrities or professional hosts, the creators invite individuals directly involved in the cases, including investigators, defense attorneys, victims and family members.

“We could cast famous entertainers or MCs who are eloquent and easily recognizable when people flip through channels, but instead, we feature those who were directly involved in the cases — even if their speech is a bit rough around the edges,” Ahn said.

“I believe the dedication of our writers, who manage to invite such people for every episode, played a huge role (in ensuring the show's longevity).”

Going forward, the program intends to delve deeper into the motives behind criminal behaviors — an angle often overlooked in crime programs, said the show’s producer, Kim Jong-seok.

“Many crime programs show cases involving psychopaths, but they tend to conclude simply that ‘they’re just different from normal people.’ I felt it was important to analyze why these individuals committed such acts,” he said.

“Understanding motives is crucial because that’s how we can develop ways to prevent such people from emerging again.”

Kim pointed to the case of Jung Yoo-jung, who was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman she targeted via a tutoring app. Diagnosed as a psychopath, experts noted she lacked a “secure base” — a stable psychological foundation typically formed during childhood.

“I wanted to convey that for a child to grow into a well-adjusted human being, parents need to become that secure base,” Kim explained. “The more I worked on the show, the more I felt the need to share messages like that.”

Ahn echoed the director’s views, highlighting the show’s contribution to crime prevention by encouraging societal reflection.

“Usually, crime-related shows focus on how not to become a victim, but our program makes people think about how society can stop producing perpetrators in the first place,” she said.

“It encourages reflection. If I’m a parent, a teacher, or someone fulfilling their responsibilities at work, what can I do to make sure I’m not contributing to the creation of a future perpetrator? It shifts the mindset from ‘I need to avoid criminals’ to ‘I need to do my part, live responsibly and speak kindly to others.’”