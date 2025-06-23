Sohn Kyung-shik, chair of CJ Group and the Korea Enterprises Federation, has won the Henry G. Bennett Global Fellows Award by Oklahoma State University in the US, in recognition of his leadership in business and cultural diplomacy, the KEF said Monday.

Sohn is the second Korean to receive the prestigious award, following former Prime Minister Nam Duck-woo in 2005, and joins a distinguished list of past recipients including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former General Electric Chair and CEO Jack Welch, and Forbes Media Chair Steve Forbes.

Named after the former OSU president, the award began in 2001 to honor leaders around the world who have addressed complex global issues from a wide range of fields, including academia, business, government and nonprofit sectors.

“This recognition is not only a personal milestone but also a moment of pride for CJ Group and the Republic of Korea," he said in his acceptance speech delivered at a ceremony hosted by OSU and the Alumni Association in Seoul on Saturday. The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.

Sohn, who earned an MBA from OSU, reflected on the impact the university and the US had on his life and business career.

“It was (at OSU) that I gained not only academic knowledge but also unlocked the foundational principles of global management and expanded my horizon to embrace an international perspective," Sohn said at the ceremony.

"My experiences in the United States became the launching pad for CJ Group's global endeavors and the spread of the Korean Wave."

Under Sohn’s leadership, CJ has played a key role in expanding Korean culture worldwide, through food brand Bibigo, K-pop, films and K-dramas, as well as in areas such as beauty, biotech and logistics.

“Just as Dr. Henry Bennett dedicated his life to fostering international education and cooperation, I have passionately committed myself to bridging borders through business and cultural exchange,” he said.

Sohn, who also heads major business lobby KEF, said he is committed to helping Korean companies strengthen their global competitiveness and foster innovation and growth.

“This journey is not merely about economic success; it is about elevating Korea’s soft power on the global stage and fulfilling our responsibilities as a member of the international community.”