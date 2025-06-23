The Korea Exchange Happy Foundation, affiliated with the nation’s bourse operator Korea Exchange, announced Monday that it donated 250 million won ($180,000) on Friday to Chung-Ang University Hospital to support medical access for low-income multicultural families in Korea.

The donation will fund on-site medical visits by hospital staff to around 1,000 families in eight regions with limited access to health care, including Jangheung-gun, South Jeolla Province.

The program includes basic health checkups and covers treatment costs for those diagnosed with serious conditions.

Since signing an agreement with Chung-Ang University Hospital in 2022, the foundation has worked to expand its corporate social responsibility efforts to bridge health care gaps faced by marginalized communities.

The hospital provides medical services such as routine screenings, while the foundation oversees coordination from selecting beneficiaries to arranging visit locations.

KRX’s medical support program for multicultural families has been ongoing since 2011, offering services to over 16,700 people nationwide.

The services include not only checkups and treatment, but also vaccinations for cervical cancer, helping ease the settlement process for families new to Korea.

“Multicultural families often struggle to access proper medical services due to language barriers, cultural differences and financial challenges,” said KRX Chairman Jeong Eun-bo. “We will continue to provide quality, free medical support to help improve their quality of life.”