JYP Publishing, an affiliate of JYP Entertainment, launched a campaign to discover songwriters, the company announced Monday.

It will host auditions for top liners, producers and trackmakers until July 23. Individuals or teams with up to three members can apply and will need to have credits on at least one published K-pop song.

The company is headed by the label founder and producer Park Jinyoung alongside a slew of hit makers whose works include “Time of Our Life” and “Melt Down” from Day6, “Talk That Talk” from Twice and “Sorry Not Sorry” from Itzy.

The music publishing subsidiary was established in 2008 and will be merged by the label in July as announced in April.