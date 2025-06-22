Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai announced Sunday that it has signed a strategic and comprehensive partnership with US-based Edison Chouest Offshore to jointly build LNG dual-fuel container ships in the United States.

This initiative follows HD Hyundai’s recent agreements with major US defense firms and academic institutions.

The signing ceremony took place on Thursday at ECO’s headquarters in New Orleans, Louisiana, attended by key officials from both companies. Under the deal, HD Hyundai and ECO plan to jointly construct medium-sized container ships at ECO’s shipyards by 2028.

HD Hyundai will provide support for ship design, equipment procurement and construction technology. It also plans to produce and supply ship blocks and invest in related technological assets. Both companies are exploring expanded cooperation in additional vessel types and port cranes, which are considered critical for US national security.

ECO operates five shipyards across the US and manages a fleet of 300 offshore support vessels, positioning it as a major player in the OSV sector. The partnership follows a sluggish period for US shipbuilding, with domestic firms receiving orders for only three 3,600 twenty-foot equivalent unit container ships from 2022 to 2024, according to shipping market analysis firm Clarkson Research.

“The United States is a strong ally and an important business partner,” an HD Hyundai spokesperson said. “Through this collaboration, we aim to support the revival of its shipbuilding industry and bolster its national security.”