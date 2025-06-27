여름방학 특강으로 학원들이 바쁠 것이다. 필자의 토익만점과외는 6월초에 이미 7월 강의가 마감되었다. 토익의 경우 토익시험을 많이 보는 달은 경쟁이 심해져서 점수가 기대보다 덜 나오는 경우가 있다. 더욱 더 열심히 공부하셔야 할 때이다. 필자가 여러 학생들을 가르치면서 다음과 같은 두가지 사항은 중요하고 꼭 정리해 드릴 필요가 있어서 정보를 공유한다. 토익만점 과외를 받는 외국 살다온 학생들은 그렇게 좋은 발음에 전치사와 접속사 구분을 못하는 경우가 많다. 다음 두 가지 사항은 영문법에 기본이므로 누구에게나 실용적인 정보이니 정리해주길 부탁드린다.

1. before/after/when/while/since/though -ing 목적어 총정리

예문 정리

1. Before leaving the office, please turn off the lights.

- 사무실을 떠나기 전에 불을 꺼 주세요. (접속사 + 동명사 형태)

2. After reviewing the documents, submit your report.

- 서류를 검토한 후 보고서를 제출하세요.

3. When operating the machine, wear protective gloves.

- 기계를 작동할 때는 보호 장갑을 착용하세요.

4. While attending the seminar, take notes.

- 세미나에 참석하는 동안 필기하세요.

5. Since joining the company, Mr. Adams has shown great leadership.

- 입사한 이후로 아담스 씨는 훌륭한 리더십을 보여주고 있습니다.

6. Though working remotely, she remains highly productive.

- 재택근무 중이지만 그녀는 매우 생산적입니다.

7. Whenever experiencing technical issues, contact the IT team.

- 기술 문제를 겪을 때마다 IT팀에 연락하세요.

2. 전치사와 접속사 구분하기

전치사/접속사 예문 정리

1. despite / although

Despite the rain, they continued the match.

→ 비가 왔지만, 그들은 경기를 계속했습니다.

Although it was raining, they continued the match.

→ 비가 왔지만, 그들은 경기를 계속했습니다.

2. in spite of / even though

In spite of the delay, the guests were satisfied.

→ 지연에도 불구하고, 손님들은 만족했습니다.

Even though the train was late, the guests were satisfied.

→ 기차가 늦었지만, 손님들은 만족했습니다.

3. during / while

During the presentation, he took notes.

→ 발표 도중에, 그는 메모를 했습니다.

While the presentation was happening, he took notes.

→ 발표가 진행되는 동안, 그는 메모를 했습니다.

4. except for / unless

Everyone came except for Mr. Harris.

→ Mr. Harris를 제외하고 모두 왔습니다.

Unless Mr. Harris comes, we’ll start without him.

→ Mr. Harris가 오지 않으면, 우리는 그 없이 시작할 겁니다.

5. without / if not

Without your help, we couldn't finish the project.

→ 당신의 도움이 없었다면, 우리는 프로젝트를 끝내지 못했을 것입니다.

If not for your help, we couldn't finish the project.

→ 당신의 도움이 없었다면, 우리는 프로젝트를 끝내지 못했을 것입니다.

6. because of / because

The event was postponed because of the storm.

→ 폭풍 때문에 행사가 연기되었습니다.

The event was postponed because a storm was approaching.

→ 폭풍이 다가오고 있어서 행사가 연기되었습니다.