이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

<생각, 연구, 조사, 학습>

1. fathom [fǽðəm] 가늠하다

물의 깊이를 측정하는 단위에서 유래하여, ‘가늠하다’라는 뜻을 지닌다. 주로 부정형으로 쓰여 어떤 것을 가늠하기 힘들다는 의미를 표현한다.

It is difficult to fathom the scale of the devastation in Haiti following the massive earthquakes.

대규모 지진 후 아이티가 입은 피해의 규모를 가늠하기는 힘들다.

● 이번 원유 유출 사건이 해양 생태계에 미칠 영향을 가늠하기는 힘들다.

It is difficult to fathom the impact the oil spill will have on the marine ecosystem.

2. hindsight [háindsàit] 나중에 깨달음

hind(behind의 –hind와 마찬가지로 ‘뒤’라는 뜻)+sight로 구성된 단어다. ‘뒤를 돌아본다’는 뜻이 확대되어 ‘일어난 일을 나중에 깨닫는다’라는 의미를 지니게 되었다. 특히 ‘나중에 깨닫는 혜택으로’라는 뜻인 with the benefit of hindsight는 ‘나중에야 깨닫게 되어 다행이지만’, ‘되돌아 보니 이제야 알겠지만’이라는 의미로 쓰는 표현이다.

In hindsight, it is easy to see all of the mistakes that I made during my first marriage.

뒤돌아 생각해보니 내가 첫 번째 결혼에서 저지른 모든 실수가 잘 보인다.

● 뒤늦은 깨달음이지만 그때 그 기회를 잡았어야 했다는 것을 이제는 알겠다.

I know now, with the benefit of hindsight, that I should have grabbed the opportunity.

3. mull [mʌ́l] 숙고하다

mull over의 형태로 쓰이며, 결정을 내리기 위해 오랜 기간 생각한다는 의미를 지닌다.

Management remains undecided, and reports indicate that it will mull over the proposal for weeks to come.

경영진은 아직 결정을 내리지 못한 상태이고 보도에 의하면 그 제안을 앞으로 몇 주 동안 더 숙고해볼 것 같다.

● 정부는 언제 출구전략을 시행할지 숙고하고 있다.

The government is mulling over when to implement the exit strategy.

4. peruse [pərúːz] 정독하다

per(thoroughly)+use로 구성된 단어다. ‘다 써버린다’는 어원에서 유래하여, ‘철저하게 검사하다’, ‘꼼꼼히 읽다’라는 뜻을 지닌다. ‘정독하다’라는 원래 의미와 달리 ‘대충 훑어보다’라는 뜻으로 쓰이기도 하는데, 이는 잘못된 쓰임이다.

Although "peruse" originally meant to look something over closely, it has come to mean "a quick glance at" - the exact opposite.

peruse(숙독하다)란 원래 어떤 것을 자세히 보는 것을 의미하는데 정반대로 ‘대충 보다’라는 뜻을 지니게 되었다.

● 나는 주문할 준비가 되었지만 데이트 상대는 아직 메뉴를 자세히 보고 있었다.

Although I was ready to order, my date was still perusing the menu.

5. ponder [pɑ́ndər] 숙고하다

pendant, pound(중량의 단위 파운드)와 어원이 같은 단어다. weight라는 어원에서 유래하여, ‘깊이 생각하다’로 의미가 확대되었다. weigh up이 ‘곰곰이 생각하다’라는 뜻을 지닌 것을 보면 ‘무게’와 ‘생각’의 연관성을 이해할 수 있다.

The committee will ponder the pros and cons of the proposal and make a decision soon.

위원회는 그 제안의 장단점을 고려해서 곧 결정을 내릴 것이다.

● 그 책은 자기 사업을 시작하기 전에 생각해 보아야 할 좋은 질문들을 제기하고 있다.

The book raises good questions to ponder before you start your own business.

6. presumably [prizúːməbli] 아마, 짐작컨대

presume은 pre(before)+sume(assume의 -sume과 같은 의미로 짐작한다는 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. ‘미리 짐작하다’라는 어원에서 유래하여 ‘그럴 것으로 여기다’라는 뜻을 지닌다. presumably는 그럴 가능성이 높다는 뉘앙스로 쓰는 부사다.

The college students hacked into the professor's computer, presumably to find out the questions and answers of the upcoming examination.

그 대학생은 교수 컴퓨터를 해킹했는데 아마도 앞으로 있을 시험의 문제와 답을 찾으려 했던 것 같다.

● 이번 정보 유출 사건은 아마도 중국 해커들 때문인 것 같다.

This incident of private information leakage was due presumably to Chinese hackers.

7. retrospect [rétrəspèkt] 회고

retro(backward)+spect(‘보다’라는 뜻)로 구성된 단어이며, 명사와 동사로 쓰인다. in retrospect는 ‘돌아보면’이라는 뜻이다.

The singer's new compilation CD serves as a comprehensive retrospection of his entire career.

그 가수의 새 히트곡 모음 CD는 그의 경력 전체를 종합적으로 회고하는 역할을 한다.

● 돌아보니 내가 제인의 말에 너무 과민반응을 한 것 같아 그녀에게 전화해서 사과했다.

In retrospect, I felt that I had perhaps over-reacted to Jane’s comments, and I called her to apologize.

8. scrutiny [skrúːtəni] 검사, 감독

어떤 것을 예의주시하거나 꼼꼼하게 조사한다는 뜻을 지닌다. under scrutiny의 형태로 ‘조사 중’, ‘감시 중’을 표현하기도 하고, scrutiny 앞에 조사하는 주체를 붙여 public scrutiny, media scrutiny처럼 쓰기도 한다.

Intense media scrutiny can sometimes deter qualified political candidates from running for office.

언론이 지나치게 파고드는 것은 때론 자격을 갖춘 후보가 출마하지 못하도록 할 수 있다.

● 그 기업의 불공정 거래 관행이 조사 중에 있다.

The company's unfair trading practices are under scrutiny.