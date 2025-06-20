CHENGDU, China, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 20, the "Global Connectivity • Industrial Interaction" International Sports Industry Salon was held in Hong Kong. The event was hosted by National Business Daily, organized by NBD Think Tank Hong Kong Center, and supported by Chengdu Sports Federation, Hong Kong Commercial Daily, and COJOY, which attracted over 50 representatives, including business leaders, experts and industry pioneers from the sports sectors of Hong Kong and Chengdu. They gathered to engage in in-depth discussions on topics such as how the sports industry can promote urban development and enhance cross-regional cooperation.

Darren Burden, Chief Operating Officer of Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, introduced the design philosophy and operational model of the Kai Tak Sports Park – Hong Kong's largest-ever sports infrastructure project. He stated, "The Kai Tak Sports Park is not only the main venue for the Hong Kong events of the 15th National Games of the People's Republic of China but is fast becoming a new landmark for sports and entertainment in Hong Kong." While Ismael Martinez Merchan, Senior Associate and Project Architect of the prestigious sports architecture design firm Populous, shared the company's leading experience in global sports venue design and specifically showcased how the design of the Kai Tak Sports Park integrates local cultural elements with an international perspective.

Chengdu is set to host The World Games 2025 Chengdu in August. Hence, the event featured a special "Promotion for Chengdu World Games," inviting Geely Holding Group, an official partner of the Games, to share insights on "How Major Sports Events Empower City Branding." The Group's Head of Brand Strategy remarked, "The World Games are not only a stage for competition but also a window to showcase a city's culture and innovation capabilities." Additionally, representatives from famous AG E-sports Club (Chengdu) and Chengdu Happy Sports Development Group introduced their respective business developments and achievements over the years.

During the panel discussion, experts discussed on topics like "how to further enhance city visibility and influence through international sports events" and unanimously agreed that the sports industry has become a new engine driving urban economic, cultural, and social development.

The successful hosting of the Sports Salon marked the completion of the International Salon Series. The organizer expressed its commitment to more similar high-level dialogues in the future, promoting exchanges between Chengdu's various industries and the global community.