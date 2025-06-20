SHANGHAI, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HKRI Taikoo Hui HKRI Centres today officially unveiled TERRA, an innovative third space located on the 38th floor of HKRI Centre One, one of the complex's two premium Grade-A office towers. Designed by HKRI Taikoo Hui and operated by The Executive Centre, TERRA offers a comprehensive suite of high-end services including workspaces, meetings, events, dining and relaxation. Anchored in the principles of inclusiveness, convergence and sustainability, it aspires to set a global benchmark for high-quality, future-ready workplace environments that prioritise user experience and environmental responsibility.

TERRA is a direct response to the evolving role of the workplace – shifting from a mere site for productivity to a dynamic hub for creativity and collaboration, propelled by digital transformation and a commitment to sustainable development. Through its flexible, multi-purpose spatial designs and seamlessly integrated green operations, TERRA redefines the ideal office environment to foster a harmonious balance between professional and personal life. Its outstanding performance has already been recognised with prestigious certifications, including RESET Embodied and Swire Properties' Green Kitchen and Green Performance Pledge (GPP) initiatives. Ongoing technological and operational enhancements will further bolster its environmental credentials.

[Facility & Services]

Thoughtfully zoned to maximise both efficiency and experience, TERRA provides a premium business destination tailored for today's leading professionals. Versatile meeting rooms, equipped with intelligent systems and dedicated support, facilitate seamless transitions across various formats – from private discussions to large-scale presentations. The FORUM event space commands panoramic views of Shanghai's cityscape and features modular partitions and adaptable layouts, which can be easily adapted to accommodate gatherings of varying scales and purposes. TERRA's exclusive food and beverage offerings – expertly curated by the renowned David Laris Creates – include superfoods, organic wines, and artisanal coffee crafted from the finest global ingredients, all aligned with sustainable wellness principles. The CORNER wellness room, incorporating a state-of-the-art hyperbaric oxygen capsule and therapeutic water bed, delivers targeted stress relief and profound relaxation, thereby fostering long-term work-life balance.

[Community Focus]

TERRA provides a people-orientated environment designed to spark collaboration and co-creation. Through regular gatherings, curated exhibitions and interdisciplinary workshops, it promotes resource sharing, knowledge exchange and community building, offering valuable opportunities for professional growth and meaningful connections. To celebrate its launch, TERRA is hosting the "Here / Beyond" art exhibition showcasing installations and new media artworks by eight pioneering artists from around the world. Blending natural materials such as plants and wood with glass, the artworks are seamlessly woven into the space, creating an immersive experience that highlights the interplay between nature and architecture.

Strategically located in the heart of the Nanjing Road (West) shopping district, HKRI Taikoo Hui has long been instrumental in driving regional growth through its diverse and high-quality offerings. Since completion, the HKRI Taikoo Hui HKRI Centres have attracted numerous multinational corporations and Fortune 500 companies, serving as a key operational base to establish their Chinese Mainland or Asia-Pacific headquarters. The complex was also the first development in Jing'an District to achieve LEED® Platinum certification, and this year attained the WELL™ Core Platinum certification, further cementing its position as a benchmark for premium office environments in Shanghai. With its adaptable spaces and comprehensive services, TERRA not only enhances the commercial appeal of Nanjing Road (West) but also presents a forward-thinking model for global business. As Shanghai continues to build its growth momentum, TERRA will pioneer novel approaches to workplace ecosystems – offering a compelling example for the resilient and sustainable urban development.