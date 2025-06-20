JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) has made a significant leap in the QS World University Rankings 2026, climbing to 153rd position globally, placing it in the top 10.2% of over 1,500 evaluated institutions.

UTM's improved standing in the QS World University Rankings is the result of strategic progress across several key dimensions, including a remarkable climb of 112 places in International Research Network (now ranked 3rd in Malaysia), a 45-place rise in Citations per Faculty (also 3rd in Malaysia), an 8-place improvement in Academic Reputation, a 28-place gain in Faculty-Student Ratio, and a strong showing in International Student Diversity, where UTM is ranked 132nd globally with students representing 85 nationalities.

While the achievement reflects the university's academic and research strength, UTM is equally focused on a broader mission: creating a better world through sustainability, values, and the humanities.

"UTM's mission is clear — to nurture global talents and to enrich lives through knowledge and innovative technologies. In this context, rankings serve as an important measurement tool to attract top talents. However, beyond rankings, we believe our UTM community is driven by values and wisdom to contribute to a better world," said Professor Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim, Vice Chancellor of UTM.

This ethos is anchored in UTM's strategic tagline: Innovating Sustainable Solutions—a bold commitment to address global and local challenges by embedding sustainability, human values, and inclusive development into all aspects of the university's teaching, research, and community engagement.

More Than a Ranking: A Mission for Humanity

"Being recognised among the world's top universities is a proud milestone for our community," said Professor Shafry. "But our mission goes beyond rankings. It is about nurturing global talents, enriching lives, and driving sustainable change grounded in values and wisdom. At the heart of this mission is our commitment to humanising and democratising knowledge—ensuring that our innovations in engineering, science and technology serve people, communities, and the greater good."

This mission has shaped UTM into a university that not only produces top-tier engineers, scientists, and innovators, but also well-rounded graduates who understand their roles as global citizens. In every research lab, classroom, and community partnership, UTM promotes integrity, empathy, cultural appreciation, and respect for future generations.

UTM's focus on sustainability and humanities is not symbolic but strategic. In 2024, its Faculty of Artificial Intelligence was launched during the Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Nexus programme. The faculty was positioned as Malaysia's inaugural AI-focused faculty emphasising human-centred values and ethics. Designed to foreground values of humanity, the faculty's goal is to produce graduates who can apply AI ethically, ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in technology development. UTM also leads Malaysia's Artificial Intelligence Consortium (MAIC), bridging academia, public and private sectors to coordinate AI solutions across fields like healthcare, climate, and finance.

Sustainability: The University's DNA

The UTM Green Campus initiative remains one of the most impactful in the region, integrating smart energy systems, sustainable transportation, and eco-friendly infrastructure into everyday campus life. Guided by the UTM Living Labs framework, the Sustainability Blueprint, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies, this initiative reflects the university's commitment to environmental responsibility and long-term climate action.

UTM's research ecosystem supports this vision by addressing global challenges such as water and food security, low-carbon development, and urban resilience. The Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Water Security and the Low Carbon Asia Research Centre collaborate with government and industry to deliver science-based, people-focused solutions. UTM is also home to three Higher Institution Centres of Excellence: the Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre, known for membrane innovations in sustainable industries; the Institute of Noise and Vibration, focused on acoustical engineering; and the Wireless Communication Centre, a leader in radio frequency and wireless research. The Institute for Sustainable Transport further strengthens UTM's role in advancing green mobility and smart urban development.

Building Global Bridges for Shared Futures

UTM's global engagement continues to expand, with partnerships across ASEAN, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Under frameworks like Erasmus+ CBHE, Horizon Europe, and the Asia Technological University Network, UTM is co-developing initiatives on climate education, social innovation, and equitable digital futures.

Through the Office of Strategy and Global Eminence, UTM is aligning its institutional goals with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in areas of clean energy, education, reduced inequalities, and responsible consumption.

"Being ranked #153rd in the world is a significant recognition. But what we truly celebrate is our university's evolution into a transformative force for good," said Associate Professor Dr. Abdul Rashid Husain, Acting Associate Vice Chancellor, Office of Strategy and Global Eminence. "UTM is all about values, humanities, and sustainability. This is our DNA. This is our promise."

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a research-intensive public university specialising in engineering, science, and technology, with a growing international profile in sustainability, innovation, and the humanities. Established in 1904 and located in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, UTM is dedicated to producing global talents, impactful research, and meaningful partnerships that contribute to a more just and sustainable world.