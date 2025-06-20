HONG KONG, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global leading technology company Tencent, today announced a strategic partnership with Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American: RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a technology company with a leading platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, to elevate in-app communication for ride-hailing services in Southeast Asia. By integrating Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC) technology powered by Tencent Cloud, along with WeChat Mini Program, Ryde is enhancing driver and rider interactions with ultra-low latency, secure, and seamless communication directly within its platform.

As Ryde expanded its user base and platform capabilities, the limitations of traditional telecom-based communication systems have become evident. Reliance on third-party number masking added unnecessary complexity, increased operational costs, and failed to meet the expectations of a mobile-first, digitally savvy audience. To maintain its competitive edge, Ryde sought a cutting-edge, cloud-native solution to ensure secure, real-time communication, protect user privacy, and optimize operational efficiency.

With its proven global leadership in real-time communication infrastructure, powering platforms like Weixin/WeChat, QQ, and PUBG, Tencent Cloud's ultra-low latency solution, carrier-grade stability, and seamless integration capabilities aligned perfectly with Ryde's vision of building a future-ready mobility platform.

Enhancing Mobility with Tencent Cloud's Real-Time Technology

As one of the powerful solutions under Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), TRTC is renowned for its carrier-grade stability, ultra-low latency architecture, and seamless integration into mobile-first environments. By leveraging this solution, Ryde can replace traditional telecom methods with a scalable, secure, and cost-effective in-app solution, ensuring seamless voice interactions between riders and driver-partners.

Beyond core infrastructure, Ryde also benefited from Tencent Cloud's comprehensive offerings, including scalable support for user demand, robust security compliant with international standards, improved performance with minimized latency, and access to AI and analytics for smarter pricing and customer engagement.

Driving Long-Term Digital Mobility Transformation in Southeast Asia

The partnership between Ryde and Tencent Cloud marks a strategic alliance between two growth-oriented platforms committed to advancing high-impact digital infrastructure across Southeast Asia. This collaboration is grounded in a shared vision to unlock value in rapidly evolving sectors such as urban mobility, platform-as-a-service, and AI-powered digital solutions.

For Tencent Cloud, this partnership aligns with its regional expansion goals and strengthens its role in enabling super-app ecosystems. By offering scalable, secure infrastructure and advanced solutions like TRTC, Tencent Cloud is deepening its presence in the fast-growing mobility sector, with Ryde as a key partner. For Ryde, the collaboration accelerates its product development, enhances platform reliability, and drives operational efficiency—crucial factors as it expands into new areas including ride-hailing, deliveries, payments, and sustainable mobility. Tencent Cloud's robust ecosystem empowers Ryde to deliver exceptional user experiences while maintaining cost efficiency and technical agility.

Kenneth Siow, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and General Manager for Singapore & Malaysia at Tencent Cloud International, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Ryde in transforming the ride-hailing communication experience across Southeast Asia. By integrating our Real-Time Communication (TRTC) technology, we enable seamless, secure, and ultra-low latency interactions within the Ryde platform. This collaboration underscores Tencent Cloud's commitment to empowering innovative companies with cutting-edge cloud solutions that enhance user experiences and drive operational efficiency. Together, we are establishing a long-term strategic foundation to capture emerging revenue opportunities, optimize margins through advanced infrastructure, and future-proof our platforms in Southeast Asia's rapidly evolving digital economy."

Nitin Dolli, CTO at Ryde Group, said, "Our partnership with Tencent Cloud is more than a technological upgrade—it is a transformative step that accelerates Ryde's evolution beyond ride-hailing into a comprehensive regional super-app. Leveraging Tencent Cloud's robust TRTC technology, we have further enhanced the communication experience for both riders and driver-partners, while upholding the highest standards of privacy, security, and scalability. We believe this collaboration strengthens our competitive edge and reaffirms our commitment to delivering smarter, more seamless solutions for our users."

In addition to TRTC implementation, Tencent Cloud and Ryde are jointly exploring new opportunities with WeChat Mini Program in areas such as AI-driven fleet optimization, intelligent dispatch systems, and green mobility analytics—initiatives designed to boost operational performance and support scalable, long-term growth.

