Highly anticipated series to premiere on the streaming platform in 2026

Disney+ is set to adapt the smash-hit webtoon "Remarried Empress" into a live-action drama series, exclusively premiering on the platform next year.

Based on the globally beloved web novel-turned-webtoon, "Remarried Empress" is a romance fantasy centered on Empress Navier of the Eastern Empire. When her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, demands a divorce, Navier agrees, on the condition that she be allowed to remarry Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom.

Since its launch in 2019, the webtoon has garnered massive international popularity, translated into 10 languages including English, French, Japanese and German. The webtoon series racked up more than 2.6 billion cumulative views as of the end of 2024.

Shin Min-a, known for hit dramas "Karma" and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," will lead the Disney+ original as Empress Navier. Ju Ji-hoon takes on the role of Emperor Sovieshu, whose betrayal of Rashta, a former runaway slave, sets the story in motion. Lee Se-young will portray Rashta, while Lee Jong-suk joins the cast as Prince Heinrey, Navier’s new love interest.

The series will be directed by Jo Soo-won, known for popular dramas including "I Can Hear Your Voice." The script is written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Choong-yeol, the screenwriting duo behind "The Uncanny Counter."