Volvo's compact sport utility vehicle, the XC40, topped sales in its segment for the first half of this year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association on Friday.

The XC40 sold 1,105 units between January and May, outpacing strong competitors such as the BMW X1 (1,063 units), MINI Countryman (716 units) and Audi Q3 (475 units).

Since its global debut in 2017, the XC40 has consistently been a bestseller, particularly in Europe, where it has led the premium compact SUV segment for four consecutive years since 2020. It was also named the 2018 European Car of the Year.

Despite being Volvo’s entry-level SUV, the XC40 features flagship-level specifications. It comes equipped with advanced driver assistance systems such as Pilot Assist, as well as high-end interior elements including Driftwood inlays, a crystal gear shift knob by Swedish brand Orrefors and Harman Kardon premium sound system. The model also includes an integrated Tmap infotainment system tailored for Korean consumers.

Volvo Car Korea has further enhanced the customer experience with a five-year or 100,000-kilometer warranty, complimentary consumables replacement, 15 years of free over-the-air updates, and a five-year 5G digital package.

Priced at 54.9 million ($40,100), the top Ultimate trim offers a more affordable option compared to its overseas counterparts, including the US and UK, up to 29 million won cheaper.

Online-exclusive editions have also amplified the model’s appeal. The 100 units of the latest XC40 Black Edition sold out within just 15 minutes of its release on Tuesday. Earlier limited editions, such as the Sage Green and Dark Editions, also sold out within minutes of launch.

Volvo Car Korea has maintained its position as the top importer since January, with consistent monthly sales of over 1,000 units, competing closely with Tesla, Lexus and Porsche in the best-selling segment of the Korean import car market.