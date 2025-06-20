President attends groundbreaking ceremony for SK-Amazon AI data center in Ulsan

President Lee Jae-myung pledged sweeping support for South Korea’s artificial intelligence industry Friday, calling it the country’s next key engine of economic growth.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for a major AI data center in Ulsan, Lee vowed bold tax breaks, regulatory reforms, and expanded skilled-worker development to accelerate AI adoption and industry investment.

The facility — being built jointly by SK Group and Amazon Web Services — is set to become South Korea’s largest AI data center. Once completed, it will serve as a core part of Lee’s “AI highway” vision, aimed at making Korea one of the world’s top three AI powers, he said.

“The new government will fully support AI development to help Korea leap forward as a fast-growing economy,” Lee said.

He also stressed the importance of creating sovereign AI models that are widely accessible and tailored to industry-specific needs, enabling innovation across sectors.