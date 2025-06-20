Gaming industries' desire to be included in the cultural landscape and K-pop’s narrative appeal drive ongoing collaborations

From blockbuster franchises to chart-topping idols, gaming and K-pop are increasingly joining forces, as the two converge in a bid to tap into the country's most lucrative entertainment sectors and elevate gaming as a legitimate cultural force.

On June 13, Japanese video game company Capcom teased fans with an image titled “aespa X Street Fighter 6,” shared across the official Street Fighter and Capcom channels.

While no additional details were released, the announcement follows online leaks and speculation. The hint emerged through an in-game discovery, where fans spotted an outfit featuring aespa’s logo. Although Capcom quickly patched the item out, the official reveal signals that more details are on their way.

Meanwhile, Epic Games is teaming up with Hybe for a new Fortnite collaboration. As of June 11, the battle royale’s in-game soundtrack includes tracks by Hybe artists, including BTS members Jungkook and Jimin, as well as Enhypen and illit. Players can remix or perform the songs within the game. Epic Games further announced that starting Saturday, the Son Heung-min bundle will drop in Fortnite, allowing players to channel the Premier League star’s signature goal celebration pose with themed emotes and gear.

Popular American video game developer Blizzard has also been delving deeper into the world of K-pop. In March, Overwatch 2 launched its second collaboration with Le Sserafim, introducing new character skins and a livestream event with the group. The partnership builds on a successful 2023 team-up, which included a custom game mode and skins inspired by the group’s hit track “Antifragile.”

Le Sserafim also became the first K-pop act to perform at 2023 BlizzCon, an annual gaming convention held by Blizzard, taking to the stage with their English-language single “Perfect Night." The hit track, which was produced in collaboration with Overwatch 2, has logged more than 125 million views on YouTube as of Friday.

Korean video game publisher Krafton jumped on the bandwagon in March, partnering with YG’s girl group Babymonster to mark the 7th anniversary of Battlegrounds Mobile. The limited-time crossover featured themed rewards, emotes choreographed to their single “Drip” and immersive content such as in-game photo zones. Players could also listen to Babymonster’s music while battling on maps like Erangel and Rondo.

The growing number of K-pop and gaming crossovers reflects a mutual strategy. For games companies, it's a way to broaden their reach beyond traditional players and lure in a new demographic. Pop culture critics add that gaming companies can also look to shed their subculture image through such collaborations.

“While games have undoubtedly become part of modern culture, public perception still lags behind. Collaborating with mainstream cultural forces such as K-pop allows games to naturally embed themselves into the cultural fabric," said pop culture critic Jung Duk-hyun.

For the K-pop industry, the narrative-building potential is a major draw, Jung explained. “Idol groups have their own lore and well-developed characters, just like video games. That makes crossovers rich with storytelling possibilities.”

Financial incentives also loom large.

“People often assume other content sectors are more profitable, but gaming eclipses them all (in Korea),” Jung said. “For the K-pop side, if there’s a way to bring gamers into the fan ecosystem, there’s no reason not to pursue it.”