The whimsical works of Japanese artist Hiroyuku and Korean artist Moon Seon-mee are brought together in “Second Glance,” an exhibition at Artcube 2R2 in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.

Hiroyuki reinterprets western masterpieces — from Leonardo da Vinci to Van Gogh and Magritte — playfully turning their most famous figures into cats. Through familiar yet satirical imagery, the artist invites viewers to take a fresh look at that which they have taken for granted.

Moon's humorous female characters with exaggerated features explore the tension between socially constructed ideals of femininity and personal desires. The exhibition features a variety of media, including painting and digital work.

“Hiroyuki and Moon Seon-mee transcend differences in culture, gender and generation in their works. We hope visitors will discover reflections of their own emotions and experiences in these artworks,” said Hong ji-sook, CEO of Art Cube 2R2.

The gallery is run by ArToken, an online non-fungible token art trading platform. The exhibition “Second Chance" runs through Aug. 13.