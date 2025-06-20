"Live Together" by Hiroyuki (Art Cube 2R2)
"Live Together" by Hiroyuki (Art Cube 2R2)

The whimsical works of Japanese artist Hiroyuku and Korean artist Moon Seon-mee are brought together in “Second Glance,” an exhibition at Artcube 2R2 in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.

Hiroyuki reinterprets western masterpieces — from Leonardo da Vinci to Van Gogh and Magritte — playfully turning their most famous figures into cats. Through familiar yet satirical imagery, the artist invites viewers to take a fresh look at that which they have taken for granted.

"To Fly" by Moon Seon-mee (Art Cube 2R2)
"To Fly" by Moon Seon-mee (Art Cube 2R2)

Moon's humorous female characters with exaggerated features explore the tension between socially constructed ideals of femininity and personal desires. The exhibition features a variety of media, including painting and digital work.

“Hiroyuki and Moon Seon-mee transcend differences in culture, gender and generation in their works. We hope visitors will discover reflections of their own emotions and experiences in these artworks,” said Hong ji-sook, CEO of Art Cube 2R2.

The gallery is run by ArToken, an online non-fungible token art trading platform. The exhibition “Second Chance" runs through Aug. 13.


koreadherald@heradcorp.com