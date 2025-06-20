HONG KONG, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenovo PCCW Solutions (LPS) announces the launch of the first Security Operation Centre (SOC) in collaboration with leading Chinese cybersecurity firm, Qi An Xin Technology Group (QAX), aiming to address a critical market need for end-to-end managed security operation services to combat increasingly complex cyber threats.

Powered by QAX's advanced threat detection and prevention technologies, as well as its global threat intelligence capabilities, alongside LPS' industry leading managed services, the SOC is located in Hong Kong and offers 24/7 security operation services. The SOC will empower enterprises to embrace AI technologies while ensuring compliance and fortified protection.

The Asia-Pacific region is a major hotspot for cyberattacks due to the rapid proliferation of digital technology, with the largest recorded data breach to date costing up to USD 20 million[1]. Hong Kong experienced a similarly alarming trend in 2025, as the Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre (HKCERT) reported a 67%[2] year-on-year increase in cybersecurity incidents during the first quarter alone.

The city's regulatory framework has been growing in response, with standards like the Protection on Critical Infrastructures (Computer Systems) Bill, the Insurance Authority's revised Guideline on Cybersecurity (GL20), and the updated Government IT Security Guideline (G3) requiring organizations to strengthen cybersecurity defences, enhance employee awareness, and align with compliance frameworks to mitigate risks.

The strategic partnership integrates advanced AI-powered threat detection with human expertise to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity protection for enterprises. Key features include offensive and defensive security services, along with a security dashboard that visually presents vulnerabilities, attacker behavior, and overall risk levels – enabling enterprises to better understand and manage their security risk.

LPS' expertise in Hong Kong's IT ecosystem and unique cross-industry knowledge will be an invaluable asset for enterprises faced with the unique challenges of the dynamic cybersecurity landscape.

"With the accelerating pace of digital transformation and the rise of cyber threats, the demand for secure and resilient digital ecosystems is greater than ever before. Our SOC will address the critical need for advanced cybersecurity solutions." said Dr. Ted Suen, President of LPS, further elaborating that, "LPS is committed to collaborating with cybersecurity leaders like QAX to integrate advanced emerging technologies, actionable threat intelligence, and extensive industry expertise into our security offerings, empowering enterprises to navigate the digital age with safety and confidence."

Meanwhile, QAX boasts a proven track record of defending against high-profile cyberattacks – including at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics where they successfully achieved zero incidents. QAX's cybersecurity specialists also possess comprehensive capabilities for mitigating security risks in large language models (LLM), providing enterprises with enhanced protection through their proprietary LLM security solution.

Qi Xiangdong, Chairman of QAX Group, said: "Our partnership with LPS to launch the first SOC in Hong Kong reflects our shared dedication to protect clients' valuable assets and data. QAX will work together with partners, leveraging proprietary technologies and years of accumulated expertise in safeguarding national projects to advance the implementation of cybersecurity technologies, enhance localized operations and service capabilities, and provide enterprises with robust tools to navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic threat landscape."

The establishment of the SOC heralds a new era for cybersecurity in Hong Kong, offering a comprehensive, 24/7 shield against cyber threats. LPS will continue to enhance its security services as a trusted digital advisor and look to build on this milestone partnership with QAX to drive secure growth and digital transformation for clients across the Asia Pacific region.

About Lenovo PCCW Solutions (LPS)

LPS is a leading IT and technology solutions provider in the Asia Pacific region. We partner with governments and enterprises to achieve digital transformation excellence, driving business growth through our market-leading solutions and industry best practices. As a proud member of Lenovo Group, we have unlocked new synergies with Lenovo's global reach and technological capabilities, focusing on AI, data practice, cloud and cybersecurity. With our 4,000+ team of domain experts and a strong network of ecosystem partners, LPS is committed to providing cutting-edge AI-powered solutions and data best practices to enable organizations to excel in their digital journey.

About QAX Technology Group

QAX is the largest cybersecurity company based in China, and a leader in cybersecurity industry, providing new generation enterprise - level and national - level cybersecurity solutions. Years of R&D and innovation accumulated from cyber offense and defence practice, QAX has reinforced the strength in big data, AI, machine learning and security operation. As the official cybersecurity services and anti - virus software sponsor of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, QAX successfully secured the Olympic - Games with zero - cyber incident.