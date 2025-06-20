South Korea’s presidential office on Friday announced a list of vice minister-level officials across several ministries.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, Kim Nam-jung, a veteran of inter-Korean affairs, was appointed vice minister of the Ministry of Unification. Kim previously served as the standing representative for inter-Korean talks and has worked at the ministry for over 30 years, earning the nickname “the living history of the Unification Ministry.”

At the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Kim Min-jae, currently an assistant vice minister, was promoted to vice minister. Kim Gwang-yong, the ministry’s spokesperson, was tapped to head the National Disaster and Safety Management Agency, which plays a key role in crisis response and disaster preparedness.

Kang Hyoung-seok, head of the Agricultural Innovation Policy Bureau at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, was named its new vice minister. At the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Kim Sung-bum, director of the Marine Policy Bureau, was promoted to vice minister.

The presidential office said the appointees were selected for their “field expertise and institutional knowledge,” and emphasized the importance of leadership that can deliver “stable and responsive governance” across sectors ranging from agriculture and marine policy to inter-Korean relations and public safety.